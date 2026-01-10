Team News: Liverpool vs. Barnsley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Jan 2026 18:53

Liverpool will aim to avoid a major upset when they welcome League One strugglers Barnsley to Anfield Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Monday.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 10 matches heading into this game, but have drawn all of their last three outings, while the Tykes have lost three and drawn one of their last four fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Liverpool

Out: Alexander Isak (leg), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (cruciate ligament), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Wataru Endo (ankle), Mohamed Salah (Africa Cup of Nations)

Doubtful: Hugo Ekitike (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Ramsay, Gomez, Robertson, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Jones, Ngumoha; Chiesa

Barnsley

Out: Luca Connell (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mahoney; Watson, Gevigney, Shepherd, Earl; Phillips, Bland; Jalo, Kelly, McGoldrick; Keillor-Dunn