Liverpool learn possible Champions League round of 16 opponents after Anfield win against Qarabag FK

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jan 2026 23:09 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 08:06

Liverpool will face one of Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Juventus or Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in March.

The Reds emerged as 6-0 winners against Qarabag FK on Wednesday at Anfield, and the victory secured them third place in the competition's league phase.

Arne Slot will be particularly pleased by the fact new signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz both managed to get on the scoresheet, with the pair arguably the only two bright sparks in a dismal 2025-26 so far.

Veteran Mohamed Salah also found the back of the net, while captain Virgil van Dijk produced three assists, and the Reds will be confident of advancing far in the Champions League if their star players find form.

If Liverpool hope to secure a place in the quarter-finals, they will have to beat one of Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Juventus or Atletico Madrid in a two-legged tie in March.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool's round of 16 opponents assessed: Should Slot be worried?

The Merseysiders have already faced Galatasaray this season, losing 1-0 away to the Turkish club in September.

Perhaps a tricky away trip would be offset by the fact Liverpool will boast home advantage in the second leg, where they could overturn any potential first-leg deficit.

Slot will likely favour a tie against Club Brugge, especially as they conceded 17 times in eight Champions League games.

Ties against Juventus or Atletico Madrid would undoubtedly prove challenging, with the former having improved significantly under the direction of boss Luciano Spalletti.

Liverpool have faced against Atletico often, beating them 3-2 in September 2025, their third consecutive win against the Spanish giants.

Regardless of which team the Reds face, they will be expected to advance into the next round of the Champions League due to their impressive pedigree in Europe.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Can Liverpool win the Champions League this season?

One of the positive aspects of finishing third is that Liverpool have guaranteed that they will play the return leg of the round of 16 and quarter-final at Anfield.

The stadium is renowned for its energy and atmosphere on European nights, so the fact they have secured such an advantage could be key to their hopes of winning the competition.

Slot has also managed to guide his side to clean sheets against elite sides such as Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Aston Villa this season, as well as twice against Arsenal.

The Dutchman has often complained about facing low blocks in the Premier League, but if teams continue to give the Reds space in the Champions League, then it would not be surprising if they advanced deep into the tournament.