Mohamed Salah could surpass Steven Gerrard and equal Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Liverpool vs. Atletico Champions League clash

Liverpool wing wizard Mohamed Salah is set to surpass Steven Gerrard when the Reds host Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's Champions League clash at Anfield.

Liverpool wing wizard Mohamed Salah is set to surpass Steven Gerrard when the Reds host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old has not enjoyed a blistering start to the season by his lofty standards, but two goals and one assist from four Premier League appearances is still nothing to be scoffed at.

As he has so often been throughout his Liverpool career, Salah was the Reds' hero of the hour against Burnley on Sunday, smashing home a last-gasp penalty to launch Liverpool to a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win over the 10-man Clarets.

The Egypt international's venomous spot kick kept the champions perfect in the top-flight season, and it was also another momentous goal for him on an individual level, as he is now the outright fourth-highest scorer in Premier League history.

Only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney have come up with more goals in the competition than Salah, who overtook Andy Cole with his 188th at the weekend, and he could now leave Gerrard in his wake.

Salah on course to surpass Gerrard Champions League appearances

Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq

If the former Chelsea and Roma attacker plays against Diego Simeone's side in midweek, he will overtake ex-Liverpool captain Gerrard for the outright second-most Champions League appearances for the Reds, with both players currently sat on 73.

As Salah's deputy Federico Chiesa was left out of Arne Slot's UCL squad for the league phase, the 33-year-old will almost certainly feature from the first whistle against Los Rojiblancos, barring an unforeseen late injury problem.

By the time the league phase concludes, Salah could have also set a new record for Liverpool appearances in the Champions League, currently held by Jamie Carragher's 80 top-level European games for the Reds.

However, Salah can overtake the former England centre-back if he features in all eight of Liverpool's games in the league phase, where the Reds will also take on Galatasaray, Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, Marseille and Qarabag.

How many goals has Salah scored in the Champions League?

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on August 25, 2025

While Salah still trails Carragher and Gerrard in Liverpool's UCL appearance charts at the time of writing, the winger stands alone when it comes to Champions League goals for the Reds, netting an unrivalled 44 in his 73 outings.

Prior to joining the Merseyside giants, Salah also struck two Champions League goals for Basel and a solitary strike for Roma, putting him 14th on the all-time list with 47 from 88 appearances.

Salah's next Champions League goal will see him draw level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andriy Shevchenko's 48, and he is only two away from matching Alfredo Di Stefano's 49 for Real Madrid.

Furthermore, the Egypt international needs just four more goals to surpass Thierry Henry's 50 in the competition, but Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 140 is surely out of reach for the Liverpool talisman.

As well as netting an unmatched 44 Champions League goals in the red jersey, Salah has provided 17 assists in the competition for Liverpool, another all-time club record.

