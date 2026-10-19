Liverpool vs. Villarreal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Liverpool will continue their 2026-27 Champions League league stage campaign with a home clash against Villarreal on Tuesday night.

The Reds are currently fifth in the Champions League table, boasting six points from two matches, while Villarreal are 14th in the division on three points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Liverpool vs. Villarreal kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Liverpool vs. Villarreal being played?

The Champions League match between Liverpool and Villarreal will be played at the English club's home stadium of Anfield.

The pair last locked horns at Anfield in the semi-finals of the 2021-22 Champions League, with the Reds recording a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of the last-four clash.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Villarreal in the UK

TV channels

The European game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Online streaming

The Champions League clash can be streamed live on Amazon's Prime Video.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the PrimeVideoSport X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Amazon Prime Video Sport YouTube channel later in the evening.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Villarreal?

Liverpool have quietly put together a strong run of form, with the Reds being victorious in four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Andoni Iraola's side have six points on the board from their two Champions League matches this season, beating Atletico Madrid and LASK Linz, and they will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 success over Brentford in the Premier League.

Villarreal, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Elche in La Liga last time out.

The Yellow Submarine lost their opening Champions League league stage fixture to Borussia Dortmund, but they beat Napoli 3-1 at home in their second match to move onto three points.

Villarreal will certainly be the underdogs heading into Tuesday's clash against Liverpool, but they have the quality to make it a tricky game for Iraola's team.

> Our full preview of Liverpool vs. Villarreal can be viewed here