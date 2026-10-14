LASK Linz vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

Liverpool will aim to bounce back when they take on LASK Linz in their Champions League clash in Austria at Raiffeisen Arena on Wednesday.

The Reds suffered a damaging defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, so avoiding another loss will be imperative for Andoni Iraola in order to lift the mood amongst fans.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Liverpool's contest with LASK.

What time does LASK vs. Liverpool kick off?

The Champions League match will kick off at 5.45pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is LASK vs. Liverpool being played?

Liverpool will travel to Raiffeisen Arena, a stadium with a capacity of 19,080 for football games, and the Reds managed to win 3-1 at the arena in September 2023.

How to watch LASK vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for LASK and Liverpool?

After one matchweek in the Champions League, Liverpool have three points having beaten Atletico Madrid, whereas LASK have no points following their loss against AEK Athens.

Nothing will be decided after two games, but the Reds would significantly ease pressure on themselves by claiming victory.

In last season's competition, 16 points were needed to automatically qualify for the knockout stage, and needing just 10 more points from a possible 18 would give Iraola room for error.

The match will also be important as heading into the weekend's Premier League game against hosts Brentford on the back of a two consecutive losses would no doubt damage morale, so anything other than a win would be unacceptable for Liverpool.