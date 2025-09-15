Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

One of the standout fixtures of the opening Champions League matchweek, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid renew hostilities on Wednesday evening at Anfield in the league phase.

Arne Slot's side are riding high on the back of a perfect start to their Premier League season, although last year's last-16 exit to Paris Saint-Germain in Europe represented an underwhelming continental campaign.

Diego Simeone's men were slain by Real Madrid at the same stage, meanwhile, and the visitors to Anfield took four attempts to earn their first win of the La Liga season, conquering Villarreal 2-0 at the weekend.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 8

Liverpool wins: 3

Draws: 2

Atletico Madrid wins: 3

Former foes in both the Champions League and Europa League, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have crossed paths eight times in a competitive setting, and nothing can separate the two European powerhouses in the head-to-head column.

Indeed, both sides have claimed three victories over the other in addition to two draws, although two of those triumphs for Liverpool came as recently as the 2021-22 Champions League group stage.

Jurgen Klopp masterminded a 2-0 victory at Anfield and 3-2 success at the Wanda Metropolitano that year, before the Reds progressed all the way to the showpiece match before being bested by Atletico's city rivals Real Madrid.

Conquering Atletico in the autumn of 2021 saw Liverpool partially avenge an agonising last-16 Champions League exit to Los Rojiblancos the previous season, where a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Anfield - just before the first COVID-19 lockdown - ended their title defence.

The Reds only managed to prevail in one of their first six meetings with Atletico in all competitions, which came in the second leg of their 2009-10 Europa League semi-final - a 2-1 victory after extra time.

However, owing to Diego Forlan's 102nd-minute goal and Atletico's 1-0 victory in the home leg - thanks to another strike from the Uruguayan - the Spanish side reached the final on away goals before edging out Fulham 2-1 in extra time to win the trophy.

The 2008-09 Champions League campaign marked the first-ever competitive battles between the Reds and the Rojiblancos, who played out a pair of 1-1 draws in Group D.

Robbie Keane and Simao were on target in the inaugural meeting in the Spanish capital, before Maxi Rodriguez and Steven Gerrard - the latter of whom netted a last-gasp penalty - struck at Anfield a couple of weeks later.

Last eight meetings

Nov 03, 2021: Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid (Champions League)

Oct 19, 2021: Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool (Champions League)

Mar 11, 2020: Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (Champions League)

Feb 18, 2020: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (Champions League)

Apr 29, 2010: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Madrid (Europa League)

Apr 22, 2010: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (Europa League)

Nov 04, 2008: Liverpool 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Champions League)

Oct 22, 2008: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Liverpool (Champions League)

Read more on Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

No Data Analysis info