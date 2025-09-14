Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool and Atletico Madrid's Champions League clash at Anfield on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's Liverpool will be hoping to carry their 100% winning record into their Champions League opener against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, as they dream of lifting the famous trophy for the seventh time.

The Premier League champions earned another three points in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon, though they needed a last-gasp penalty from Mohamed Salah to secure the victory.

Alexander Isak is in line to make his debut against Atletico after Slot left him out of the squad at the weekend, and the manager has stated that while the £125m-man is not is fit enough to last 90 minutes yet, he can play for at least 45.

As for Rojiblancos, they will be keen to build on Saturday's 2-0 La Liga triumph over Villarreal - their first win of the 2025-26 season - but Alex Baena, Jose Gimenez and Thiago Almada are all currently injured for the midweek clash, though the latter two are in a race to be ready for the game.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details on how to catch this week's Champions League action from Anfield.

What time does Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

The Reds will kick off their European campaign at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday evening.

Where is Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

Simeone's men will travel to face Liverpool at Anfield, the 61,276 capacity-stadium that has hosted countless famous European nights over the years.

In November 2024, Slot's side beat Atletico's city rivals, Real Madrid, 2-0 at the legendary ground in the league phase.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate channels for audiences in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the game live with a Discovery+ subscription if they have purchased the package that includes TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

Highlights

Key moments such as goals and red cards will be posted on the TNT Sports X (formerly Twitter) account as they happen, and more comprehensive highlights will be available on the TNT Sports YouTube channel - as well as Liverpool's ALL RED Video - after the full-time whistle.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid?

Liverpool may have won all four of their Premier League matches so far, but it would be fair to say that their performances have been questionable.

For example, the Reds surrendered two-goal leads against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, before requiring a spectacular free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai to beat Arsenal, and a 95th-minute penalty from Salah to scrape past promoted Burnley.

In fairness, Slot has made major changes to the team that won the title, and while the new signings will need time to adjust, they have found a way to win when it matters most.

Atletico have not been at their best in 2025-26, losing their opening La Liga match against Espanyol before back-to-back draws with Elche and Alaves.

However, Simeone's men are unbeaten in their last three games, and though they are the underdogs, they may feel capable of causing problems for Liverpool on Wednesday after securing their first victory of the campaign at the weekend.



Anthony Nolan Written by

