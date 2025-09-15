Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Liverpool could line up for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has all but confirmed that Alexander Isak will be in contention to make his Liverpool debut in Wednesday's Champions League league phase contest at home to Atletico Madrid.

The £125m attacker was left out of the squad for Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Burnley, which Slot explained was to give him the best possible chance of earning some minutes in midweek.

However, any minutes for Isak at Anfield will undoubtedly come from the bench, meaning that Hugo Ekitike should continue to spearhead the charge after Federico Chiesa was omitted from the Reds' Champions League league phase squad.

The Frenchman's supporting cast of Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah should also be retained; the latter's late penalty at Turf Moor saw him overtake Andy Cole to become the fourth-highest Premier League goalscorer of all time.

Slot may consider a change in midfield, though, as Alexis Mac Allister only lasted until half time against Burnley, although his withdrawal was for load management reasons rather than a feared ankle injury after Lesley Ugochukwu's crunching challenge.

Nevertheless, Slot can afford to rest Mac Allister and start Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch in the double pivot, as Jeremie Frimpong has now fully recovered from a hamstring injury and can replace Szoboszlai at right-back.

Andy Robertson is also a genuine contender to replace Milos Kerkez on the left after the Hungarian's disastrous outing at Burnley, which saw the left-back booked for diving and taken off in the first half shortly after conceding a potentially risky foul.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

