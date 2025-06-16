As Liverpool's Andy Robertson considers swapping the Premier League for La Liga with Atletico Madrid, Sports Mole considers how a transfer may suit all parties

One of the English top flight's greatest ever full-backs, Andrew Robertson, has been linked with a move away from Liverpool to join regular Spanish title challengers Atletico Madrid this summer.

As half of a dynamic duo with Trent Alexander-Arnold that won every club trophy available under former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, the Scotsman became a fan favourite at Anfield, and now ranks as the defender with the second most assists in Premier League history.

However, defensive mistakes have crept into his game over recent seasons, and his offensive output hit an all-time low under Arne Slot in 2024-25.

As a result, Liverpool are reportedly expected to sign AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez as a replacement, leaving Robertson to either accept a reduced role or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

With this in mind, Sports Mole considers how a transfer to Atletico could benefit all parties.

A graceful exit for a legend

Robertson is considered a legendary figure at Liverpool, having endeared himself to fans with his seemingly unlimited energy over the years, and his combination of tenacity and talent should see him depart with the gratitude of the Kop if he chooses to make the switch, though as other exits have shown, sentiment can change quickly.

For example, Jordan Henderson captained the Reds to both European and domestic glory during his 12-year stint on Merseyside, and when faced with a similar situation back in 2023, the manner of his departure marred his legacy.

The former Sunderland midfielder was informed by Klopp during the summer window that he would no longer be a guaranteed starter, and subsequently secured a controversial move to Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq that irreparably damaged the reputation he had garnered for championing social causes.

More recently, another iconic member of the German's XI, Alexander-Arnold, shattered the bonds he had with many Liverpool fans around the world as they felt that he misled supporters regarding his loyalty and commitment to his boyhood club.

Notably, the Real Madrid right-back, Henderson and Robertson are all represented by the same agency associated with Tyler Alexander-Arnold, and considering the track record of their high-profile clients' exits, a quiet transfer to Atletico likely offers the best chance of the flying Scotsman leaving with his legacy intact.

Adding to the transfer coffers

With the return of Michael Edwards and the appointment of sporting director Richard Hughes, Liverpool were expected to be active in 2024's summer transfer window, but they only made one signing ahead of Slot's first season in the dugout.

This time around, the club have been particularly busy, signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and agreeing a deal worth £116m for his former teammate Florian Wirtz, not to mention the supposed approach for Bournemouth's Kerkez and links to various strikers including Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt.

With such an enormous expenditure expected this year, the Reds will need to recoup as much money as possible from player sales, and while goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has already departed for an initial £12.5m, a number of players including Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott are also said to be on the market.

While any fee received for Robertson would likely pale in comparison to the nine figures touted for Wirtz, an additional £10m would help when it comes to financial fair play and the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Offering experience and filling a gap

Former Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has shared left-back duties at Atletico with Javi Galan in recent times, and given that the 35-year-old is set to leave after the Club World Cup, Los Rojiblancos need a replacement for next term.

Diego Simeone's side were linked with a move for AC Milan's Theo Hernandez, but they have supposedly dropped their interest in lieu of targeting a cut-price deal for Robertson.

At 31, the Liverpool full-back is likely to still have a number of years left at a club competing for major honours, and his experience of winning every club trophy during his eight years at Anfield could be a boon for the Spanish challengers, who finished third in La Liga last season.

Additionally, Atletico are known for their aggressive playstyle under El Cholo, and while Robertson's natural attacking instincts have been stifled in-part due to his more defence-first role in recent campaigns, he could be reinvigorated at the Wanda Metropolitano, where he also has positive memories of winning the Champions League with the Reds in 2019.