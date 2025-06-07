Sports Mole previews Monday's International Friendlies clash between Liechtenstein and Scotland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

As the two European nations prepare for their World Cup Qualifiers this autumn, Liechtenstein will welcome Scotland to Rheinpark Stadion on Monday.

The Blue-Reds will be desperate to avoid another defeat, while the visitors will hoping to bounce back after consecutive losses.

Konrad Funfstuck's Liechtenstein are 205th in FIFA's rankings, and having consistently struggled throughout their qualifying campaign, they will be looking to boost their spirits in Monday's friendly.

On Friday, the Blue-Reds were beaten 3-0 by Wales in Cardiff, conceding in both halves as their losing streak was extended to five matches.

That result has Funfstuck's side still rooted to the foot of the Group J World Cup Qualifying table, where they find their distant dream of making the tournament in peril given that they are already five points behind second-placed North Macedonia.

To make matters worse, the hosts have avoided defeat at home on just three occasions in the past five years, though they could take heart from the fact that they have won one and drawn one of their last five on their own turf.

However, a win for Liechtenstein would come as a shock given that their only goal across their six most recent matches came in a 3-1 loss against San Marino back in November, and fans will be expecting a more-likely defeat.

Meanwhile, Steve Clarke's Scotland ended 2024 with back-to-back victories over Croatia and Poland, but they have stumbled in 2025 after being relegated from Nations League A due to a disastrous 3-1 aggregate loss against Greece in the A/B playoff.

Last time out, Monday's visitors followed up their demotion with a 3-1 home loss against Iceland, and boos rang around the stadium at half time as well as at the two goals that secured the victory for Strakarnir Okkar.

As they continue their preparations for the qualifiers later this year, the visitors' travelling record that features three wins, one draw and six defeats from their last 10 on the road makes for troubling reading.

That being said, Scotland have won their last two away matches, both of which came in competitive clashes against Poland and Greece, and a third in a row could help to lift the mood after a tough spell.

Under-pressure boss Clark will see a game against Liechtenstein as a chance to restart his side's momentum as they look to make their first World Cup in 28 years, and given his admission that there is a 75% chance that he will not renew his contract with the Scottish FA, it could very well be his last shot.

Liechtenstein goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel put in a standout performance against Wales, making eight saves despite losing 3-0, and he will start between the sticks once again.

In front of him should be a back five of Livio Meier, Lars Traber, Sandro Wieser, Jens Hofer and Maximilian Goppel, and the quintet will be fighting to avoid another heavy defeat.

As for Scotland, their shot-stopper, Angus Gunn, was taken off with an injury against Iceland, so expect to see Cieran Slicker in the XI on Monday, shielded by John Souttar, Grant Hanley and Kieran Tierney.

Elsewhere, Serie A player of the season, Scott McTominay, was also withdrawn late on through injury, and 22-year-old Tommy Conway could come into the side if he is unavailable.

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

Buchel; Meier, Traber, Wieser, Hofer, Goppel; Luchinger, Hasler, Sele; Saglam, Notaro

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Slicker; Johnston, Souttar, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, Gilmour; Conway, Hirst

We say: Liechtenstein 0-2 Scotland

Scotland may be in poor form, but Liechtenstein are one of the lowest ranked national teams in the world, so they should be expecting to win on Monday.

Additionally, given that the Blue-Reds have only scored one goal in their last six matches, Clarke's side will be hoping to keep a clean sheet.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Scotland win with a probability of 62.72%. A draw has a probability of 20.5% and a win for Liechtenstein has a probability of 16.82%. The most likely scoreline for a Scotland win is 0-2 with a probability of 10.28%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 0-1 (9.95%) and 1-2 (9.94%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (9.63%), while for a Liechtenstein win it is 1-0 (4.66%).

