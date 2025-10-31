Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Levante and Celta Vigo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Celta Vigo will be bidding to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they head to Estadi Ciutat de Valencia on Sunday afternoon to tackle Levante.

The home side are currently 15th in the La Liga table, boasting nine points from their opening 10 matches of the season, while Celta are 13th, picking up 10 points from their first 10 games.

Match preview

Levante have a record of two wins, three draws and five defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with nine points leaving them in 15th, level on points with 18th-placed Valencia.

The Frogs, who are the reigning Segunda Division champions, have been an excellent watch this season, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions, but they have the second-worst defensive record in the division at this stage of proceedings, conceding 18 times in their 10 matches.

Levante drew 1-1 with Mallorca in their last league fixture, but they will enter this match off the back of a victory in the Copa del Rey, beating Orihuela 4-3 to progress to the next round.

Julian Calero's side have the worst home record in the league this season, picking up just one point from their four matches in front of their own fans, while Celta have five points from their four games on their travels.

Levante have only managed to win six of their previous 30 matches against Celta in all competitions, with their last success over Sunday's opponents coming in July 2020.

The last meeting between these two sides took place in February 2022, with the points being shared in a 1-1 draw, but Celta were 2-0 winners in their last meeting in Valencia in September 2021.

Celta will bring a three-game winning run into this match, having overcome Nice in the Europa League league phase, Osasuna in La Liga and Puerto de Vega in the Copa del Rey in their last three fixtures.

The Sky Blues have a record of one win, seven draws and two defeats from their 10 league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them in 13th spot in the table.

Claudio Giraldez's side have been difficult to beat this season, but their success over Osasuna last time out was their first league win of the campaign, edging a five-goal thriller.

Celta finished seventh in Spain's top flight last season to qualify for the Europa League, and they will be expecting to climb the table in the coming weeks due to the quality in their squad.

Levante La Liga form:

WLDWLD

Levante form (all competitions):

LDWLDW

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

DDLDDW

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

WDDWWW

Team News

Levante will definitely be without the services of Ivan Romero due to an injury problem, while Diego Pampin, Pablo Martinez and Oriol Rey are doubts for the home side this weekend.

Karl Etta Eyong has scored five times in seven appearances for Levante since his arrival, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 22-year-old, who is currently being linked with a number of major clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona.

Romero's absence is a big one considering that he has scored four times this term, and Goduine Koyalipou could be the player to benefit in the final third of the field.

As for Celta, Javi Rueda is out of the contest through injury, while Williot Swedberg faces a late fitness test to determine whether he can be involved in the league fixture.

Borja Iglesias has scored six times this season, and the 32-year-old will again lead the line.

Iago Aspas and Ferran Jutgla could also feature in the final third of the field this weekend, while there are set to be starts in a deeper area for both Hugo Sotelo and Ilaix Moriba.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Elgezabal, Moreno, Sanchez; Alvarez, Vencedor, Arriaga, Brugue; Koyalipou, Eyong

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Fernandez, Starfelt, Alonso; Carreia, Sotelo, Moriba, Mingueza; Aspas, Iglesias, Jutgla

We say: Levante 1-1 Celta Vigo

Celta have been the draw specialists in La Liga this season, and we are predicting another stalemate here. The visitors have that winning feeling at the moment, but Levante have a lot of quality going forward, and we are expecting the points to be shared on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email