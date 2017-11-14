Adrien Silva "disgusted" with Leicester City transfer saga

Silva
© Getty Images
Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva admits that he was left feeling "disgusted" after missing out on an August transfer to the Foxes by 14 seconds.
Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Midfielder Adrien Silva has revealed that he was left feeling "disillusioned" with his failure to complete a transfer to Leicester City during the summer transfer window.

Silva had been hoping to leave Sporting Lisbon to move to the Premier League but after the deal was processed 14 seconds late, the 28-year-old has been left on the sidelines until the start of 2018.

The Portuguese international has acknowledged that he has grown frustrated, while suggesting that Sporting's demands were the reason for the deal being held up until the closing hours of deadline day.

Silva told RTP: "I had a lot of desire to talk about the injustice. I was disgusted by this, but people calmed me, they advised me that I had to let go of a painful time to express myself in a calmer, less aggressive way. It was the best decision.

"The negotiations for my transfer to Leicester were very difficult. I had to make a lot of concessions to Sporting. I will not talk about them, it's between me and the club, but I want to make it clear that I had to give up things so that negotiations could go on.

"I cannot hide that it was a big disappointment. I felt a great disillusionment with everything that happened, which I was not responsible for, but I am the big loser. It is not a short time without playing."

Silva has also missed out on four months of trying to secure a place in Portugal's squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Your Comments
