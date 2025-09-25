Leeds United are reportedly plotting swoops for a winger and an attacking midfielder during the January transfer window.

After a two-year absences, the Yorkshire outfit are back in the Premier League and looking to avoid an immediate relegation to the Championship.

Daniel Farke's men have made a largely-positive start, picking up seven points from five matches, meaning that they sit 12th in the standings.

Described as a relegation six-pointer already, Leeds collected three points at the base of Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend with a 3-1 success.

Before the October international break, the Whites have a pair of home fixtures, with highflyers Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur visiting Elland Road.

Leeds want two signings in January?

According to Football Insider, newly-promoted Leeds have devised their transfer strategy ahead of the all-important January trading point.

The report claims that the Yorkshire side are targeting the signing of a new wide attacker in the New Year to bolster their first-team squad.

As well as a winger, it is understood that Farke's men want to bring an additional attacking midfielder to Elland Road at the beginning of 2026.

With the likes of Wolves and West Ham United struggling at the start of the term, there is a realistic chance for Leeds to avoid a bottom-three finish.

However, the Whites' hierarchy that they need to bolster their attacking ranks over the winter window in order to give their side the best chance of survival.

Leeds' busy summer

After securing promotion to the Premier League as Championship winners, Leeds wasted no time in beefing up their squad with top-flight quality.

Aiming to recapture his Everton form of the early 2020s, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made the move from the Hill Dickinson Stadium to Elland Road.

A couple of disastrous misses in a match with Sheffield Wednesday was not an ideal start for the striker, who managed to net his first goal for Leeds in the win at Wolves last weekend.