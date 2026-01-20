Preview: Bologna vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Jan 2026 13:54

Bologna are set to welcome Celtic to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Thursday evening in the penultimate match of the Europa League league phase.

The hosts are 13th in the standings with 11 points from six matches, while the visitors are 24th in the table with seven points from six games.

Match preview

Bologna brilliantly won the Coppa Italia in 2024-25, defeating AC Milan 1-0 to secure their first major trophy in 51 years, securing their place in this season's Europa League as a result.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in their opening game of the league phase, Vincenzo Italiano's side have remained undefeated in the subsequent five fixtures, recording three wins and two draws.

Those results have lifted Bologna to 13th in the Europa League standings with 11 points, leaving them just two points adrift of the top eight with two games remaining.

Italiano will, therefore, be hoping his side can pick up maximum points in their last two fixtures against Celtic and Maccabi Tel Aviv to boost their chance of securing a top-eight place.

Despite Bologna's impressive Europa League form, the Rossoblu are enduring a difficult moment coming into this game, having won only one of their last nine games across all competitions, alongside five defeats and three draws - one of which they went on to win on penalties.

In contrast, Celtic have won all of their last three matches since the return of Martin O'Neill for his second stint as Bhoys manager this term.

The legendary manager initially took charge on an interim basis in October 2025 following the departure of Brendan Rodgers, after a breakdown in relationship with the board and string of underwhelming results.

O'Neill oversaw an immediate improvement, winning seven of his eight games at the helm before the club appointed Wilfried Nancy on a permanent basis.

However, Nancy's time at the helm proved to be short-lived, with the French manager losing six and winning just two of his eight games in charge before being dismissed - making Nancy the least successful manager in the club's history.

O'Neill was subsequently appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the campaign, and the 73-year-old has once again guided Celtic to an immediate improvement, winning his three games back in charge.

Now hoping to continue his remarkable return at Bhoys boss, O'Neill will be looking for his side to end the Europa League league phase on a strong note, especially with the current possibility of failing to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Celtic are 24th in the Europa League table with seven points from six fixtures, only above 25th-placed Dinamo Zagreb on goal difference, meaning they could drop out of the qualifying places altogether if they fail to better the results of the chasing pack.

Celtic will be able to draw confidence from their recent run under O'Neill, while they will also fancy their chances against Bologna given their hosts' current struggles.

Bologna Europa League form:

W W D W D L

Bologna form (all competitions):

L W D L L D

Celtic Europa League form:

L W L W L D

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W W L L W

Team News

Bologna are without the availability of Federico Bernadeschi until at least February due to an injury, while Martin Vitik and Jhon Lucumi are also doubts to feature in this game.

Following a disappointing defeat to relegation-threatened Fiorentina at the weekend, Italiano could decide to make several changes to his starting 11 for this one.

As a result, Giovanni Fabbian and Jonathan Rowe, who came off the bench and combined for Bologna's only goal in the 2-1 loss, could be awarded with starting roles.

Meanwhile, Celtic are without Alistair Johnston, Callum Osmand, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marcelo Saracchi due to injury issues.

After heavily rotating the side against Auchinleck Talbot in the Scottish FA Cup, O'Neill is expected to name a full strength team against Bologna.

Kasper Schmeichel should return in goal, behind a defence of Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

Further forward, Sebastian Tounekti, Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and several others could also come back into the team.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Holm, Casale, Heggem, Miranda; Freuler, Pobega; Orsolini, Fabbian, Rowe; Castro

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Yang, Maeda, Tounekti

We say: Bologna 1-1 Celtic

Bologna have struggled in recent weeks, while Celtic are back to winning ways under O'Neill.

However, with the hosts unbeaten at their home ground in this competition, we believe the Bhoys will be held to a draw.

