Leeds United are reportedly waiting for a £37m payment from Barcelona following the transfer of Raphinha to Spain during the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old is now a main star the Catalan club, who suffered their maiden defeat of the La Liga term to Sevilla before the international break.

Raphinha missed the 4-1 battering on the road due to a thigh injury, a problem which has haltered his impressive start to the current term.

Across his first six La Liga appearances of the season, the Brazil international has found the net on three occasions, whilst also providing two assists.

Since making the high-profile move from Elland Road to Barca during the summer of 2022, Raphinha has scored 57 goals in 151 matches.

Leeds to receive £37m Raphinha windfall?

According to Spanish outlet Cule Mania, Leeds United are set to receive a major financial boost before the end of the 2025-26 season.

The report claims that Barcelona have only paid £21m of the £58m owed to the Premier League side for the purchase of Raphinha in July 2022.

As a result, Hansi Flick's men need to fork out £37m to Leeds before the conclusion of the current season to avoid defaulting on the payment.

Such news comes as a massive boost to the pockets of Daniel Farke's men, who are walking a Profit and Sustainability tightrope following their return to the top flight.

An influx of funds before next summer could allow Leeds to spend a considerable amount during the January transfer window, bolstering their chances of Premier League survival.

Raphinha-fuelled January plans

Still doing the business for the Elland Road club three years after his departure, Raphinha could indirectly help his former club remain in the Premier League.

It is no secret that the Yorkshire-based side are planning attacking additions during the New Year, including a winger and a creative midfielder.

With £37m set to enter the coffers of Leeds, they can now afford to scout and swoop for more luxury options in the winter transfer market.