Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski and Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds United target Lorenzo Pellegrini has reportedly been told to leave by current club Roma in 2026.

The 29-year-old made his debut for the Serie A giants in 2015 and has since gone on to captain the club, starting that particular role in 2021.

Pellegrini has started two matches so far for Roma in the top flight during 2025-26, scoring the winner against Lazio in the Rome derby.

Since graduating from the academy of the club in 2015, the attacking midfielder has featured on 318 occasions, scoring 56 goals overall.

Pellegrini has also been a regular appearance-maker for his country over the years, forming part of the Italy squad that won the European Championships in 2021.

Leeds add unwanted Pellegrini to transfer shortlist?

According to AS Roma Live, Pellegrini could be heading towards a switch to the Premier League during the January transfer window.

The report claims that newly-promoted Leeds are looking to secure the services of the 29-year-old for the second half of the current season.

Pellegrini's existing terms at Stadio Olimpico expire at the end of the campaign, and Roma have no plans to offer the player an extension.

As well as the Italian, it is said that Leeds are also eyeing up a move for Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski, who has played three times in Serie A this season.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Farke's men will look to sign both of the players, or whether one would be deemed enough by the Premier League side.

Leeds adapting to the top flight

A criticism of recent teams promoted to the Premier League, trying to play an attractive brand of football without the tools has backfired massively on the likes of Southampton.

Looking to avoid the fate of the 2024-25 Saints, Leeds have bulked up their midfield with three players at the start of this season, attempting to stay compact.

However, should attacking midfielder Pellegrini arrive over the New Year, the Whites may need to revise their strategy and unshackle the engine room slightly.