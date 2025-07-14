Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Scottish League Cup clash between Kilmarnock and Livingston, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kilmarnock and Livingston will both aim to maintain their unbeaten start to the Scottish League Cup when they clash on Wednesday in Group H.

The hosts defeated Brora Rangers FC 2-0 in their opening fixture, while the visitors emerged victorious against East Fife with a 2-1 win.

Match preview

Kilmarnock had a disappointing 2024-25 season in comparison to their fourth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership in 2023-24, as Killie dropped to ninth in the standings.

They were in a relegation battle heading into the post-split fixtures, but nine points from their final five league outings ensured their survival, finishing a healthy seven points clear of the bottom two.

Following Derek McInnes's departure to join Hearts at the end of the campaign, former Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell was quickly appointed, and the new boss will be aiming to lead Kilmarnock back to a top-six finish.

Kettlewell led his team to a comfortable 2-0 victory in his first competitive match in charge against Brora Rangers in the opening match in Group H of the Scottish League Cup, and they will now look to build on that result on Wednesday.

They will be the favourites heading into the matchday two clash with Livingston, as Killie boast the home advantage and have remained unbeaten in this fixture in the last four meetings, with three wins in that time.

Livingston will aim to snap that streak on Wednesday, and a 2-1 victory over East Fife in their opening Group H fixture will only boost their confidence heading into this one.

The Lions are also on a superb run of form coming into their encounter with Kilmarnock, as Livingston are undefeated in their last eight matches across all competitions.

That form helped Livingston to secure an immediate promotion back to the Scottish Premiership, having been relegated in 2023-24, as they went on to win the promotion playoffs last term.

Now preparing for a return to the Scottish Premiership, Wednesday's fixture will provide Livingston with their first top-division test, and a win could be pivotal in boosting their belief.

Team News

Kilmarnock comfortably won their opening Scottish League Cup fixture with a 2-0 win against Brora Rangers, and Kettlewell may decide to name a similar team as a result.

Eighteen-year-old Ben Brannan scored the opening goal for Killie in that victory, and the youngster could keep his place in the starting team.

As for Livingston, Robbie Muirhead was their top scorer last term with 19 goals in 48 games, and after scoring his first of the season last time out, the striker should lead the line on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Martindale is expected to name a largely unchanged starting team following their opening day victory against East Fife.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Beach; Brannan, Deas, Mayo, Stanger; Tiffoney, Lyons, Brandon, McKenzie; Anderson, Kiltie

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, McGowan, Wilson, Montano; Pittman, Sylla, Tait; Smith, Muirhead, McLennan

We say: Kilmarnock 2-1 Livingston

Despite Livingston being in superb form heading into this one, Kilmarnock boast the home advantage and are the clear favourites for the victory, leading us to expect a home win.

