Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Kashima Antlers and Fagiano Okayama, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kashima Antlers welcome Fagiano Okayama to the Kashima Soccer Stadium in this weekend’s J1 League clash, with the league leaders aiming to bounce back from a short winless run.

The visitors continue to impress in their maiden top-flight campaign, but the Antlers remain firm favourites on home soil.

Match preview

Kashima Antlers have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, with only two wins from their last five league matches cutting their lead at the summit to just three points ahead of second-placed Kashiwa Reysol.

Toru Oniki’s side fell to their sixth league defeat of the season last time out, losing 2-1 to Machida Zelvia, their second defeat in four games.

That result followed a frustrating 1-1 draw with Sanfrecce Hiroshima, leaving the Antlers without a win in two consecutive league outings.

Nonetheless, Kashima will back themselves to get back on track at home, where they have been a dominant force all season, with the eight-time J1 League champions having claimed more home points (26) than any other side in the division, winning eight of their 11 matches at the Kashima Soccer Stadium and losing just once.

They are also unbeaten in their last six home games, winning five and drawing one, and boast the second-best defensive record in the league with only 18 goals conceded so far.

The hosts will be confident of continuing their perfect record against Fagiano, having beaten them 2-1 in both previous meetings, once in the 2016 Emperor’s Cup and again earlier this season in the reverse league fixture.

Fagiano Okayama, who secured promotion via the J2 play-offs last year, currently sit 13th with 27 points, but despite their modest standing, they have made a respectable impression in their first J1 League season.

The visitors come into this game fresh from a 1-0 win over struggling Yokohama F. Marinos, a result that ended their three-match winless streak in the league, and now, Fagiano will be targeting back-to-back league victories for only the second time this season.

While they have shown they can compete at this level, concerns remain about their away form, having lost five of their 10 matches on the road, with the win over Yokohama just their second away success of the campaign.

Fagiano will also be hoping to avoid losing both league meetings to Kashima in their debut top-flight season.

Kashima Antlers J1 League form:

Kashima Antlers form (all competitions):

Fagiano Okayama J1 League form:

Fagiano Okayama form (all competitions):

Team News

Kashima Antlers are expected to field a strong side, with top scorer Leo Ceara, currently leading the J1 League scoring charts with 12 goals, spearheading the attack once again.

However, the hosts are dealing with a number of injury problems, with defenders Koki Anzai and Ikuma Sekigawa sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while Shu Morooka, Homare Tokuda, and Yoshihiro Shimoda are also unavailable as they continue their recoveries.

Fagiano Okayama, in contrast, have a clean bill of health, and striker Lucao, who netted the winner last time out, is set to lead the line again.

Ataru Esaka and Takaya Kimura are expected to retain their places as the attacking midfield duo in the visitors’ 3-4-2-1 setup.

Kashima Antlers possible starting lineup:

Hayakawa; Mizoguchi, Kim, Ueda, Koike; Higuchi, Misao; Suzuki, Talles, Cavric; Leo

Fagiano Okayama possible starting lineup:

Brodersen; Kudo, Tagami, Tatsuta; Sato, Yuta, Fujita, Matsumoto; Eseka, Kimura; Lucao

We say: Kashima Antlers 2-1 Fagiano Okayama

The Antlers’ experience, home form and defensive discipline should see them through against a spirited Okayama side still adjusting to life in the top tier.

We expect a close game, but these factors will make the difference, helping the league leaders maintain their lead at the top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



