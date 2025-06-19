Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Machida Zelvia and Kashima Antlers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

J1 League leaders Kashima Antlers will be bidding to return to winning ways in the top flight of Japan when they continue their campaign with an away fixture against Machida Zelvia on Saturday.

The visitors are four points clear of second-placed Kashiwa Reysol at the top of the J1 League table, while Machida are ninth, boasting 28 points from their opening 20 matches of the season.

Match preview

Machida will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Shonan Bellmare, with the result moving them onto 28 points, which is currently enough for ninth position in the table.

Zelvia had an excellent 2024 season, finishing in third spot following their promotion from the second tier, but it has been more difficult for the team during the current campaign.

Indeed, a record of eight wins, four draws and eight defeats from 20 matches has left them in ninth on 28 points, six points off third, while they are 13 from the division leaders, who they will tackle this weekend.

Go Kuroda's side actually have the worst home record in the division this season, only picking up seven points from nine matches, while they have scored just eight times in front of their own supporters this term.

Kashima Antlers, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Sanfrecce on June 14, so the division leaders are bidding to return to winning ways this weekend.

Toru Oniki's side boast a record of 13 wins, two draws and five defeats from their 20 league matches this season to collect 41 points, which has left them at the top of the table, four points ahead of second-placed Kashiwa Reysol.

Kashima have won the J1 League on six previous occasions, with their last title coming back in 2016, and they are the team to beat at this stage of proceedings.

The league leaders have been inconsistent on their travels, though, winning five and drawing four of their nine J1 League fixtures away from their own stadium this term.

Kashima Antlers were last in action against Machida at the start of May, recording a 1-0 victory on home soil.

Machida Zelvia J1 League form:

LDWDLW

Machida Zelvia form (all competitions):

WLDLWW

Kashima Antlers J1 League form:

WWWLWD

Kashima Antlers form (all competitions):

WWLWWD

Team News

Machida have not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash with the division leaders.

Takuma Nishimura has scored five times in 19 appearances this season, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for the 28-year-old.

Yuki Soma has four goals to his name this term, meanwhile, and the attacker is also in line for a spot in the side.

As for Kashima, Leo Ceara has been in excellent form this season, scoring 12 times in 18 appearances in all competitions, and he will feature in the final third of the field.

Ceara is set to be joined in attack by Yuma Suzuki, who has netted eight times this season.

However, Shu Morooka, Koki Anzai, Ikuma Sekigawa, Homare Tokuda and Yoshihiro Shimoda are out injured.

Machida Zelvia possible starting lineup:

Tani; Shoji, Dresevic, Okamura; Mochizuki, Shimoda, Mae, Hayashi; Soma, Fujio, Nishimura

Kashima Antlers possible starting lineup:

Hayakawa; Koike, Ueda, Kim, Mizoguchi; Matsumura, Funabashi, Misao, Cavric; Leo Ceara, Suzuki

We say: Machida Zelvia 1-2 Kashima Antlers

Machida have the potential to make this a very tricky match for the division leaders, but Kashima have so much quality in the final third of the field, and we are backing them to secure all three points on Saturday.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Kashima Antlers win with a probability of 41.23%. A win for Machida Zelvia has a probability of 31.37% and a draw has a probability of 27.4%. The most likely scoreline for a Kashima Antlers win is 0-1 with a probability of 11.72%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-2 (8.47%) and 0-2 (7.67%). The likeliest Machida Zelvia win is 1-0 (9.9%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (12.94%).

