Sports Mole previews Saturday's J1 League clash between Kawasaki Frontale and Kashima Antlers, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking to pull three points clear at the top of the J1 League standings, Kashima Antlers journey to the Todoroki Athletics Stadium to go head to head with Kawasaki Frontale on Saturday.

Having lost each of the most recent three meetings between the two teams, the Ibaraki outfit will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and move into the top-four places in the league standings.



Match preview

Kawasaki Frontale were denied a third away win on the bounce last Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Tokyo Verdy when the two teams squared off at the Ajinomoto Stadium.

Experienced defender Daiki Fukazawa struck two minutes after the half-hour mark to put Tokyo Verdy in front before the hosts turned in a solid defensive display to see out the win and snap their four-game losing streak in the league.

Prior to that, Kawasaki saw their run of seven consecutive games without defeat come to an end on June 21 when they lost 2-1 against Yokohama FC, four days before bouncing back in a 3-1 victory over Albirex Niigata.

Shigetoshi Hasebe’s men now return to the Todoroki Athletics Stadium, where they are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 games across all competitions, claiming four draws and seven wins, including a thrilling 4-3 victory over Fukushima United in the second round of the Emperor’s Cup on June 11.

Kawasaki have picked up nine wins and eight draws from their 22 league games to collect 35 points and sit sixth in the standings, three points off fourth-placed Kyoto Sanga in the Champions League playoff spot.

On the other hand, league leaders Kashima Antlers failed to find their feet last weekend when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fagiano Okayama after giving up their lead in the second half.

Yuma Suzuki opened the scoring in the 13th minute to put Kashima Antlers ahead but Okayama upped the ante after the break as Ataru Esaka and 28-year-old Kamiya Yuta netted in a nine-minute spell to turn the game on its head at the Kashima Stadium.

Kashima Antlers have failed to win four of their last five matches, claiming one draw and losing three, including successive defeats against Machida Zelvia and Okayama — Toru Oniki’s men had won each of the seven matches preceding this run.

Despite their recent slump in form, the record eight-time J1 League champions lead the way at the top of the standings with 41 points from 22 matches, albeit level on points with second-placed Kashiwa Reysol and one point above third-placed Vissel Kobe.

While Kashima will be looking to stop the rot this weekend, next up is a trip to the Todoroki Athletics Stadium, where they have lost six of their most recent seven visits, with last November’s 3-1 victory being the first exception.

Team News

Kawasaki Frontale remain without the services of 26-year-old forward Erison, who has missed the last seven games after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Urawa Red Diamonds in May.

The Brazilian is joined on the club’s injury table by teenage goalkeeper Geun-hyeong Lee, who continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines through a meniscus problem.

Yoshihiro Shimoda is yet to feature for the Ibaraki outfit this year due to a metatarsal fracture while Homare Tokuda has been sidelined since March through an ankle injury.

Shu Morooka is set to sit out his 13th consecutive game since picking up an Achilles tendon injury in April while Ikuma Sekigawa is recuperating from a torn knee ligament.

Experienced defender Koki Anzai has missed each of the last four matches since coming off injured against Gamba Osaka on May 31 and the 30-year-old will also sit out this weekend's clash.

Kawasaki Frontale possible starting lineup:

Yamaguchi; Miura, Maruyama, Takai, Sasaki; Oshima, Tachibanada; Marcinho, Wakizaka, Ito; Kanda

Kashima Antlers possible starting lineup:

Hayakawa; Nono, Ueda, Kim, Ogawa; Koike, Misao, Funabashi; Cavric, Suzuki, Ceara

We say: Kawasaki Frontale 2-2 Kashima Antlers

Kashima Antlers appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks and will be looking to bounce back this weekend. However, Kawasaki Frontale have been tough to crack on home turf and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

