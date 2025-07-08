Tottenham Hotspur confirm the signing of Japan international defender Kota Takai in a £5m deal from Kawasaki Frontale, and he could make his debut as soon as next weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the arrival of Japanese defender Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale in a deal worth a reported £5m.

The 20-year-old has penned a five-year contract with the Europa League winners until the summer of 2030 and is expected to be integrated into Thomas Frank's first team straight away rather than be loaned out elsewhere.

Takai is the third player to sign for Spurs' senior squad this summer, although he is the first true new face, as Tottenham's first two arrivals were Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel on permanent deals following their loans.

Takai heads to North London on the back of making 81 appearances in all competitions for Kawasaki Frontale, scoring four goals and setting up one more for the Japanese giants in that time.

The 2004-born defender played a key role in Kawasaki's run to the final of the AFC Champions League earlier this year, helping his team to a statement 3-2 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the semi-finals.

The 6ft 3in defender has also won four caps for the Japan national team and is expected to be in contention for a spot in their 2026 World Cup squad.

When could Takai make his debut for Tottenham?

Takai's £5m transfer is not 100% complete just yet, as Tottenham have confirmed that his arrival is still subject to the player receiving international clearance and a work permit.

However, there are seemingly few concerns about Takai being granted the necessary documentation, and he will almost certainly be at Frank's disposal for the start of the Premier League campaign.

Before the competitive season gets underway, Tottenham will take part in at least five friendlies, firstly facing League One outfit Reading at the Madejski Stadium on July 19, where Takai could make his unofficial debut.

The Lilywhites then meet Luton Town seven days later before embarking on a pre-season tour of Asia, where they take on Arsenal in Hong Kong on July 31 and Newcastle United in South Korea on August 3.

One final friendly is scheduled for August 7 against Harry Kane's Bayern Munich in Germany, before a tantalising UEFA Super Cup showdown versus Paris Saint-Germain on August 13, where Takai may make his first competitive appearance for Spurs.

The 20-year-old should then be part of Frank's selection for the opening weekend of the Premier League season, where Tottenham host Burnley on August 16.