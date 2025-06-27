Sports Mole previews Sunday's J1 League clash between Tokyo Verdy and Kawasaki Frontale, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Tokyo Verdy will be aiming to halt a worrying slump in form when they host Kawasaki Frontale in the J1 League on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors, meanwhile, are chasing consistency as they look to close the gap on the top two in the title race and secure a return to continental football next season.

Match preview

Tokyo Verdy returned to the Japanese top flight two seasons ago following a 16-year absence, and impressed on their return with a sixth-placed finish in 2024.

However, they have struggled to replicate that success this campaign, currently sitting 15th in the table with 24 points from 21 matches, just five clear of the relegation zone.

Their form heading into this encounter has been underwhelming, with a 3-1 win over third-tier side Tochigi in the Emperor’s Cup their only victory in their last six competitive fixtures.

That run includes a three-match winless streak in the league, comprising a goalless draw against Avispa Fukuoka, a heavy 3-0 defeat at Kashiwa Reysol and a 2-1 loss away to Cerezo Osaka.

They now face a tough task against a Kawasaki Frontale side in better form, and history does not favour the hosts either, having not beaten Frontale in the league since 2000, drawing four and losing four of their eight meetings since.

Kawasaki ran out 5-4 winners on their last visit to Ajinomoto Stadium and will be confident of a similar outcome this time around.

The Azzurro Nero responded well to their recent 2-1 defeat against Vissel Kobe – which ended a seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions – by beating Albirex Niigata 3-1 in their last league outing.

After finishing 10th last season, Kawasaki have mounted a more credible challenge in 2025, amassing 35 points from 21 games to sit fifth, just six points behind league leaders Kashima Antlers.

They also carry solid away momentum into this fixture, having won back-to-back matches on the road, and will be looking to make it three consecutive away victories in the league for the first time this season.

Tokyo Verdy J1 League form:

Tokyo Verdy form (all competitions):

Kawasaki Frontale J1 League form:

Kawasaki Frontale form (all competitions):

Team News

Tokyo Verdy have only one injury concern ahead of this weekend’s fixture, with midfielder Goki Yamada sidelined long-term due to a serious knee injury.

Shuhei Kawasaki opened his J1 League account for the season in the recent loss at Cerezo Osaka and is expected to retain his place in the attacking midfield alongside Yuya Fukuda.

For the visitors, goalkeeper Geun-hyeong Lee remains out with a meniscus injury, while forward Erison continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Soma Kanda, Yasuto Wakizaka and Yuto Ozeki were all on the scoresheet against Albirex Niigata and are likely to form part of the starting XI once again as Kawasaki chase another important win on the road.

Tokyo Verdy possible starting lineup:

Vidotto; Taniguchi, Tsunashima, Miyahara; Fukazawa, Hirakawa, Morita, Onaga; Fukuda, Kawsaki; Arai

Kawasaki Frontale possible starting lineup:

Yamaguchi; Sasaki, Takai, Jesiel, Miura; Kawahara, Yamamoto; Ito, Wakizaka, Marcinho, Kanda

We say: Tokyo Verdy 1-3 Kawasaki Frontale

Kawasaki Frontale’s superior form and attacking quality give them the edge against a struggling Tokyo Verdy side who have failed to win in their last three league outings.

With momentum on their side and a strong recent away record, the visitors are well placed to secure all three points in Tokyo.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



