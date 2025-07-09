Who is Kota Takai, the Japanese promise signed by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of highly rated Japanese centre-back Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale in a deal worth £5m.

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of highly rated Japanese centre-back Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale in a deal worth £5m. The 20-year-old has penned a contract with the Premier League side until June 2030.

Takai becomes Spurs’ third arrival of the summer window, following a breakthrough campaign in the J League, where he had established himself as a regular starter for Kawasaki since 2023. His consistency and aerial prowess caught the attention of the North London club, who acted swiftly to finalise the move.

The defender bolsters a backline that came under heavy criticism last season, having suffered from a string of injuries. He will now compete for a place alongside Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso and Luka Vuskovic.

Who is Kota Takai?

Takai rose through the youth ranks at Kawasaki Frontale and was promoted to the first team in 2022, making his senior debut at just 17 in an 8-0 AFC Champions League victory over Guangzhou. He went on to make 81 appearances for the club, winning the 2023 Emperor’s Cup and the 2024 Japanese Super Cup.

Standing at 1.93m tall, the centre-back was named the J League’s Young Player of the Year in 2024, with his dominance in aerial duels seen as a key asset in both boxes.

Internationally, Takai was a standout performer in Japan’s triumph at the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup and also featured at the Paris Olympics, where Japan reached the quarter-finals. He made his senior international debut later that year in a World Cup qualifier against China and has since earned four caps for the Blue Samurai.

Takai impressed against Cristiano Ronaldo

Takai made headlines in May for his performance against Cristiano Ronaldo during Kawasaki’s 3-2 victory over Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League semi-final. The young defender impressed with his physicality and composure, limiting Ronaldo to just two shots on target.

Despite Kawasaki falling to Al-Ahli in the final, Takai’s displays throughout the tournament underlined his potential and further justified Tottenham’s investment.

Spurs will now hope the Japan international can adapt quickly to English football and help provide much-needed depth in Ange Postecoglou’s defensive unit ahead of the 2025-26 season.

This article was originally published on Trivela.