Randal Kolo Muani to Juventus: Old Lady 'identify' Premier League-based forward as alternative

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jan 2026 04:28

Juventus are reportedly looking to strengthen their attack in the final days of the January transfer window.

Despite a convincing 3-0 victory over rivals Napoli on Sunday evening, head coach Luciano Spalletti has publicly expressed his desire for a physical centre-forward to lead his attack.

The Bianconeri have faced several setbacks in the market this month, most recently seeing a potential move for Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri fall through.

Consequently, the Italian giants have had to broaden their search across the Premier League as they look to provide competition for Jonathan David.

Juventus 'monitor' Premier League-based forward as Kolo Muani alternative

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

According to Sky Sports News, the Old Lady have identified Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee as a viable alternative should they fail to land Randal Kolo Muani.

Juventus have been heavily linked with a move for the France international, but Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown no intention of cutting short his current loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain.

Kolo Muani remains the primary target for the hierarchy in Turin, yet the Lilywhites' reluctance to weaken their squad has forced Juve to consider other options.

Zirkzee has experience in Serie A following his successful stint with Bologna before his high-profile move to Old Trafford in 2024.

United 'likely' to maintain quiet end to January window

© Imago

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils would be willing to sanction the departure of the 24-year-old so late in the winter window.

United are reportedly expecting a quiet conclusion to their transfer business and would only consider a sale if they received a significant financial proposal.

Zirkzee has struggled to secure regular minutes in Manchester this term, managing just two goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

While the Dutchman is understood to be a long-term target for the Bianconeri, there has reportedly been no formal club-to-club contact regarding a potential transfer at this stage.