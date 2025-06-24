Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Juventus could line up for Thursday’s FIFA Club World Cup Group G clash with Manchester City.

Igor Tudor will consider naming the same starting lineup for the third successive Group G fixture at the FIFA Club World Cup fixture when Juventus do battle with Manchester City at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Thursday.

The Italian giants have won their opening two matches against Al-Ain and Wydad AC by an aggregate score of 9-1, with Kenan Yildiz arguably their standout performer in the United States having contributed to four of those goals (three goals, one assist).

The Turkish star is set to continue in an advanced attacking role alongside Francisco Conceicao, while Randal Kolo Muani is set to get the nod to start once again ahead of Dusan Vlahovic up front.

Manuel Locatelli recovered from an ankle issue to feature as a second-half substitute in Sunday's 4-1 win over Wydad and the Juventus captain is in contention to return to the first XI, although Tudor may decide to stick with Weston McKennie and Khephren Thuram in midfield.

Andrea Cambiaso, a former transfer target for Man City, will likely continue as a left wing-back as Alberto Costa as operates on the opposite flank, while Pierre Kalulu, Nicolo Savona and Lloyd Kelly are set to remain at centre-back, providing protection for goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Mattia Perin (hand), Juan Cabal, Bremer (both knee) and Arkadiusz Milik (muscle) are four Juve players unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from injury.

Juventus possible starting lineup: Di Gregorio; Savona, Kelly, Kalulu; Costa, Thuram, McKennie, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Kolo Muani

