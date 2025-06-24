Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Thursday’s FIFA Club World Cup Group G clash with Juventus.

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri could be ready to start his first match in over nine months when Manchester City lock horns with Juventus in Thursday’s FIFA Club World Cup Group G clash at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Pep Guardiola revealed before City’s 6-0 drubbing of Al-Ain on Monday that both Rodri and John Stones were not ready to start on matchday two, but they have both stepped up their fitness in training and a late call is set to be made on whether either player will be ready to face the Old Lady.

Having made two 30-minute cameo appearances as a substitute, Rodri is seemingly more likely to return to the first XI and could be joined in the middle of the pitch by either Ilkay Gundogan, who scored a brace last time out, or summer signing Tijjani Reijnders, who was named Serie A Midfielder of the Season for 2024-25 after a stellar campaign with AC Milan.

Rico Lewis is unavailable for selection as he has been given a further two-match ban for his controversial red card in their Club World Cup opener against Wydad AC. Matheus Nunes and Abdukodir Khusanov are therefore set to battle for a start at right-back.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was handed his full debut last time out and he could continue as an advanced left-back, while Ruben Dias may be recalled to partner Jokso Gvardiol in the heart of defence, protecting goalkeeper Ederson who is likely to replace Stefan Ortega.

After scoring his first Man City goal against Al-Ain, Claudio Echeverri was forced off at half time with a twisted ankle and is unlikely to start on Thursday, so Omar Marmoush or Jeremy Doku could be recalled to operate on the left flank.

Rayan Cherki, who scored his first Citizens goal on Monday, will be pushing for a recall along with Phil Foden and Savinho, while Erling Haaland is expected to lead the line once again.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, Reijnders; Savinho, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland

