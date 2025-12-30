Preview: Ipswich Town vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Dec 2025 11:53

Ipswich Town play host to Oxford United on New Year's Day with the opportunity to potentially move into the top two of the Championship table.

At a time when the Tractor Boys trail the automatic positions by two points, Oxford are three points adrift from safety and without a permanent manager.

Match preview

Having won just one of their previous three games, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna would have likely been content with a point at leaders Coventry City on Monday had it been handed to them beforehand.

Instead, McKenna witnessed his Tractor Boys side end Coventry's 11-game unbeaten home streak with a deserved 2-0 victory in the Midlands.

With Coventry still 10 points clear of Ipswich, it has not exactly thrown the title race wide open, but McKenna's team are now within two points of second-placed Middlesbrough who are without a win in three matches.

Ipswich have won four of their last six games in the Championship, enough to also establish a four-point margin over seventh place.

Their home form has gone under the radar with 25 points being collected from 12 games at Portman Road, the joint second-best return behind Coventry, and the door is ajar for Ipswich to enter the title race over the coming weeks if they can maintain that return.

© Imago

As for Oxford, they remain with caretaker manager Craig Short at the helm after the recent sacking of Gary Rowett.

Short has delivered three points from his two matches in charge, more than Oxford had earned across their last four games under Rowett.

Nevertheless, after the high of overcoming Southampton, there was the low of losing 1-0 at home to relegation rivals Swansea City on Monday.

Swansea had lost five consecutive away matches before travelling to the Kassam Stadium, and the result leaves Oxford at risk of being cut adrift in the bottom three now that there is a five-point deficit to 20th place.

In their last 10 Championship fixtures, Oxford have not scored or conceded more than twice, suggesting that they may have the capabilities to test Ipswich despite collecting just nine points from 12 away encounters.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

W W L W D W

Oxford United Championship form:

L D L L W L

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Despite the magnitude of the win over Coventry, McKenna could bring fresh legs into his Ipswich XI given the quick turnaround.

Jens Cajuste, Jaden Philogene and Chuba Akpom are all options to come into the midfield and attack, but Wes Burns will not be considered for a start having only just returned from a serious knee injury.

Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend and George Hirst remain on the sidelines for the home team.

The same could apply to Oxford with Filip Krastev and Will Lankshear pushing for recalls to the first XI.

Will Vaulks and Mark Harris may also be considered, but Hidde ter Avest and Cameron Brannagan are among the players who are out through injury.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Greaves; Matusiwa, Cajuste; Egeli, Nunez, Philogene; Azon

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Spencer, Helik, Brown, Currie; Krastev, Keersmaecker; Placheta, Goodrham, Mills; Lankshear

We say: Ipswich Town 3-1 Oxford United

This may be viewed as a free hit for Oxford given their league position, potentially leading to a performance with the shackles off. Nevertheless, we cannot ignore the form of the home side who we feel should breeze through this contest, even in the event of changes being made.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.