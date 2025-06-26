Ipswich Town have been provided with a trip to Bromley in the first round of the EFL Cup.
The recently-relegated Premier League side will begin life back in the EFL with a visit to Birmingham City on the opening weekend of the Championship.
That will be followed by squaring off against Bromley, who are preparing for just their second season at League Two level.
Wrexham have been handed a home tie against fellow second-tier opposition Hull City, while Birmingham City have been provided with the tie of the round at home to Sheffield United.
Southampton - who finished bottom of last season's Premier League - will travel to Northampton Town, with Coventry City at home to Luton Town in a repeat of the 2023 Championship playoff final.
West Bromwich Albion will make the trip to Derby County, while last season's Championship playoff semi-finalists Bristol City are drawn to play MK Dons.
The first round fixtures will take place week commencing August 11.
EFL Cup draw in full
Preliminary round
Accrington Stanley vs. Oldham Athletic
Barnet vs. Newport County
First round
Coventry City vs. Luton Town
Bristol City vs. MK Dons
Bromley vs. Ipswich Town
Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United
Leyton Orient vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Watford vs. Norwich City
Charlton Athletic vs. Stevenage
Oxford United vs. Colchester United
Barnet or Newport County vs. Milwall
Cardiff City vs. Swindon Town
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon
Northampton Town vs. Southampton
Cheltenham Town vs. Exeter City
Plymouth Argyle vs. Queens Park Rangers
Swansea City vs. Crawley Town
Portsmouth vs. Reading
Barrow vs. Preston North End
Grimsby Town vs. Shrewsbury Town
Blackpool vs. Port Vale
Salford City vs. Rotherham United
Harrogate Town vs. Lincoln City
Tranmere Rovers vs. Burton Albion
Stockport County vs. Crewe Alexandra
Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City
Wrexham vs. Hull City
Birmingham City vs. Sheffield United
Stoke City vs. Walsall
Accrington Stanley or Oldham Athletic vs. Peterborough United
Blackburn Rovers vs. Bradford City
Middlesbrough vs. Doncaster Rovers
West Bromwich Albion vs. Derby County
Bolton Wanderers vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Chesterfield vs. Mansfield Town
Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town
Wigan Athletic vs. Notts County