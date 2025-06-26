The first round draw for next season's EFL Cup is made with recently-relegated Ipswich Town given a trip to League Two side Bromley.

Ipswich Town have been provided with a trip to Bromley in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The recently-relegated Premier League side will begin life back in the EFL with a visit to Birmingham City on the opening weekend of the Championship.

That will be followed by squaring off against Bromley, who are preparing for just their second season at League Two level.

Wrexham have been handed a home tie against fellow second-tier opposition Hull City, while Birmingham City have been provided with the tie of the round at home to Sheffield United.

Southampton - who finished bottom of last season's Premier League - will travel to Northampton Town, with Coventry City at home to Luton Town in a repeat of the 2023 Championship playoff final.

West Bromwich Albion will make the trip to Derby County, while last season's Championship playoff semi-finalists Bristol City are drawn to play MK Dons.

The first round fixtures will take place week commencing August 11.

EFL Cup draw in full

Preliminary round

Accrington Stanley vs. Oldham Athletic

Barnet vs. Newport County

First round

Coventry City vs. Luton Town

Bristol City vs. MK Dons

Bromley vs. Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers vs. Cambridge United

Leyton Orient vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Watford vs. Norwich City

Charlton Athletic vs. Stevenage

Oxford United vs. Colchester United

Barnet or Newport County vs. Milwall

Cardiff City vs. Swindon Town

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon

Northampton Town vs. Southampton

Cheltenham Town vs. Exeter City

Plymouth Argyle vs. Queens Park Rangers

Swansea City vs. Crawley Town

Portsmouth vs. Reading

Barrow vs. Preston North End

Grimsby Town vs. Shrewsbury Town

Blackpool vs. Port Vale

Salford City vs. Rotherham United

Harrogate Town vs. Lincoln City

Tranmere Rovers vs. Burton Albion

Stockport County vs. Crewe Alexandra

Huddersfield Town vs. Leicester City

Wrexham vs. Hull City

Birmingham City vs. Sheffield United

Stoke City vs. Walsall

Accrington Stanley or Oldham Athletic vs. Peterborough United

Blackburn Rovers vs. Bradford City

Middlesbrough vs. Doncaster Rovers

West Bromwich Albion vs. Derby County

Bolton Wanderers vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Chesterfield vs. Mansfield Town

Barnsley vs. Fleetwood Town

Wigan Athletic vs. Notts County