Preview: Ipswich Town vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 19 Mar 2026 12:11 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 00:26

Ipswich Town and Millwall square off at Portman Road on Saturday in what is arguably the most important fixture of the season for both clubs.

These two teams sit in third and fourth position in the Championship table, level on points and trailing second-placed Middlesbrough by just two points.

Match preview

Having witnessed Coventry City and Middlesbrough slip up in the early kickoffs, Kieran McKenna knew that it was imperative that Ipswich got the better of Sheffield Wednesday later in the day.

Although a 2-0 victory did not boost their goal difference as much as they would have liked, success at Hillsborough leaves the Tractor Boys' promotion fate in their own hands due to the game in hand that they have on Boro.

While McKenna will not necessarily be looking too far ahead, Saturday's game is an opportunity to leave Millwall as clear outsiders for the top two, a consequence of a +19 goal difference over the Lions.

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Ipswich are one of just two teams - the other being Southampton - who have avoided defeat in their last six Championship fixtures, recording four wins and two draws respectively.

Furthermore, the East Anglian outfit remain the only team in the division to suffer just one defeat in home matches, that loss to Charlton Athletic coming back on October 21.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

However, Ipswich play host to Millwall at a time when the East Londoners have not lost on their travels since a 2-1 reverse at Coventry on January 20.

Four successive away victories against Wrexham, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Hull City have been posted since then.

Nevertheless, a four-match winning streak in the Championship came to an end last week as Millwall suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home to struggling Blackburn Rovers.

Alex Neil was left hugely frustrated as Millwall let slip a 1-0 lead heading into the final 10 minutes. Had they held on for maximum points, Millwall would be sitting in second spot, six points behind first.

Despite a 22-point return from 10 games being one of the best in the division, Neil will have concerns over how his players react to last week's capitulation.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

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Millwall Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

As well as Leif Davis and Cedric Kipre serving suspensions, Ipswich could also be missing Wes Burns due to a calf problem.

Ivan Azon is in line to replace George Hirst down the middle of the attack, courtesy of his goal at Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Taylor may also get the nod over Dan Neil in midfield, but Jaden Philogene will not be risked from the start despite his first appearance in two months last weekend.

With Zak Sturge banned and Alfie Doughty injured, Joe Bryan should start for Millwall at left-back.

Luke Cundle is an alternative option in midfield, but Casper De Norre is expected to remain sidelined through injury.

Mihailo Ivanovic could also be recalled if Neil opts to select two centre-forwards.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Johnson; Matusiwa, Taylor; Egeli, Mehmeti, Clarke; Azon

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; McNamara, Crama, Cooper, Bryan; Bannan, Mitchell; Azeez, Neghli, Langstaff; Coburn

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We say: Ipswich Town 1-1 Millwall

Given the recent form of Middlesbrough, neither team will feel that this a must-win, and that could reflect in their approach to this contest. With that in mind, a share of the spoils feels most likely, although we do not rule out a 2-1 victory either way.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.