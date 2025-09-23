Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano responds to speculation suggesting that Sergio Busquets could retire at the end of the season.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has insisted that "nothing is official" following speculation that Sergio Busquets could retire this year.

Busquets has entered the final six months of the two-and-a-half-year deal he signed upon his arrival at Inter Miami in the summer of 2023.

According to El Patridazo de Cope, Busquets will not renew his contract and instead, he will call time on his illustrious playing career.

Following the speculation, Mascherano was asked whether he had an opinion about Busquets's future ahead of Wednesday's MLS clash with New York City at Yankee Stadium.

Mascherano addresses Busquets's retirement rumours

"No, I don't," Mascherano told reporters. That's what I've read and heard, but nothing is official."

"I'm not one to go around asking players about any rumours. What I can tell you is that Sergio is fully committed to the team, to this season, and we're focused on that, not on the rumours."

Busquets has continued to play regular football in the latter stages of his career, having started 43 of his 44 competitive appearances this term.

The former Barcelona star will be focusing on helping his team achieve their goal of winning the MLS Cup for the very first time.

How likely is a Busquets retirement?

However, current speculation suggests that this will be Busquets's final season, no matter what happens in Inter Miami's MLS Cup bid.

That line of thinking is reinforced by ESPN's report that Busquets had not held talks with Inter Miami over an extension.

The World Cup and European Championship career is unlikely to move to another club at this stage of his career, making retirement the obvious option if he decides not to extend his deal with the Herons.

If Busquets does retire, he will go down in history as one of the game's best midfielders, and will surely have no regrets given the sheer amount of trophies he won during his time with Barcelona and Spain.

While Busquets could bring the curtain down on his career this year, his Inter Miami teammate, Lionel Messi, is expected to pen a new deal with the MLS franchise.