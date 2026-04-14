Inter Miami news: Javier Mascherano makes shock resignation decision just months after MLS Cup triumph

By Ben Sully | 14 Apr 2026 20:05

Inter Miami have announced the shock departure of head coach Javier Mascherano.

The 41-year-old has decided to leave his role for "personal reasons" just seven games into the new MLS season.

In a statement, Mascherano said: “I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organisation for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments.

"I also want to thank the fans and La Familia, because none of this would have been possible without them.

"I will always carry with me the memory of our first star, and wherever I am, I will continue to wish the club all the best moving forward. I have no doubt that the club will continue to achieve success in the future.

"Sending you all a big hug, and thank you for everything."

Javier Mascherano has decided to bring his tenure as Head Coach to an end. A champion who, together with his staff, will always be part of the @InterMiamiCF family and forever linked to our first star.



? https://t.co/fHUABSFBhp pic.twitter.com/LFJ61zB6y3 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 14, 2026

Inter Miami bid farewell to MLS Cup-winning coach

Mascherano took over the reins at Inter Miami ahead of the 2025 season, after replacing experienced coach Tata Martino in the hot seat.

The 41-year-old oversaw 38 wins, 15 draws and 14 defeats in his 67 matches in charge of the MLS franchise.

Under Mascherano's watch, Inter Miami won their first-ever MLS Cup with a 3-1 victory in December's final at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami also have high aspirations for the 2026 season, especially as they recently moved into their new stadium at Miami Freedom Park.

However, if they are to retain the MLS Cup, they will have to do it under a new head coach following Mascherano's shock decision.

Speaking about Mascherano's exit, Inter Miami's managing owner, Jorge Mas, said: “Javier will forever be part of this club’s history and will always hold a special place in the Inter Miami CF family.

"Not only for being a key part of unforgettable achievements, such as winning the MLS Cup and the team’s historic performance at the Club World Cup, but also for the example he set through his dedication and daily work leading the team.

"We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for everything he contributed, wishing him nothing but the very best in his professional and personal future.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

What happens next at Inter Miami?

Guillermo Hoyos will have the job of managing the likes of Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez after being named interim boss.

Hoyos has been dubbed as Messi's 'football father' after helping the Argentine's development during his time working as a coach at La Masia - Barcelona's famous youth academy.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham will begin the search for a new permanent head coach while Hoyos oversees first-team affairs in the immediate future, beginning with Saturday's away clash against Colorado Rapids.