Team News: Hull City vs. Ipswich Town injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Hull City will be looking to end a two-month winless drought in the Premier League when they welcome fellow promoted side Ipswich Town to the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

Level on 10 points with their hosts, Gary O'Neil's Tractor Boys head into the clash aiming to climb as high as sixth in the Premier League table by extending an unbeaten head-to-head record against the Tigers that stretches back to November 2020.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

HULL CITY

Out: Eliot Matazo (knee), Matt Targett (ankle), Ilyas Ansah (back), Darko Gyabi (groin), Charlie Hughes (groin)

Doubtful: Lucas Gourna-Douath (calf), Nobel Mendy (groin), Jack Butland (arm)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Herrington, Giles; Belloumi, Iroegbunam, Slater, Stroud; McBurnie

IPSWICH TOWN

Out: Jack Taylor (knee)

Doubtful: Sasa Lukic (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; Ouattara, O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Palacios, Luis; Fatawu, Enciso, Philogene; Emersonn