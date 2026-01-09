Preview: Hull City vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 09 Jan 2026 16:56

Hull City will be hoping to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2020 when they welcome Blackburn Rovers to the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts memorably reached the final back in 2014, where they lost to Arsenal in extra time, while the visitors are six-time winners of the competition.

Match preview

Hull have crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round for the past four seasons and will be desperate for a victory over Blackburn in what will be their 150th home game in the competition.

The Tigers are in the midst of a promotion push this season, with Sergej Jakirovic's side currently sat seventh in the Championship and only outside the playoff places on goal difference.

Hull have been one of the best attacking records in the league, with only Coventry City and Ipswich Town more prolific in front of goal, and both Joe Gelhardt and Oli McBurnie are among the division's top scorers.

However, Gelhardt is currently sidelined with a calf injury and Hull were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City in their most recent outing, with that defeat ending an impressive five-match unbeaten run.

The Tigers were also beaten 3-0 by Blackburn at home earlier this season, with Ryan Hedges, Yuki Ohashi and Todd Cantwell all on target for the Rovers.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Blackburn have a much stronger record in the FA Cup, with the most recent of their six wins coming back in 1928, and they also reached the quarter-finals as recently as 2023.

However, they are at the opposite end of the Championship table to Hull, with Valerien Ismael's side currently sitting just four points above the relegation zone, and they have won just one of their last 10 games.

Blackburn drew 2-2 with fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic last weekend, twice coming from behind as a brace from Moussa Baradji earned them a valuable point.

Rovers have really struggled in front of goal so far this season, with only Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday scoring less, but they do have a strong record away from home.

Only Coventry, Preston North End, Stoke City and Middlesbrough have picked up more points on the road than Blackburn.

Hull City form (all competitions):

WWWDWL

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

LWDDLD

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Hull could make a handful of changes after their defeat to Stoke last weekend, with Joel Ndala likely to replace Kyle Joseph out wide.

McBurnie is expected to lead the line once again, with Gelhardt still sidelined through injury, and Lewie Coyle, John Egan, Charlie Hughes and Akin Famewo are set to continue in defence.

Goalkeeper Dillon Phillips is also expected to replace regular No. 1 Ivor Pandur between the sticks, with his only other appearance so far this season coming in Hull's first-round defeat to Wrexham in the Carabao Cup.

Blackburn are set to rest Baradji after his brace against Charlton, with Ismael mainly focused on trying to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Ryan Hedges will be unavailable after breaking his leg against Wrexham on New Year's Day, while top scorer Gudjohnsen has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since December and defender Ryan Alebiosu is currently away with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Balazs Toth is set to deputise for Aynsley Pears in goal, while defender Eiran Cashin could make his debut for the club after joining on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Phillips; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Famewo; Slater, Crooks; Ndala, Gyabi, Millar; McBurnie

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Atcheson, McLoughlin, Cashin; Miller, Gardner-Hickman, Tronstad, Pickering; Cantwell; Henriksson, Ohashi

We say: Hull City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

Although both clubs are prioritising the league at this stage of the season, Hull are the in-form team and look well-placed to defeat a struggling Blackburn side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.