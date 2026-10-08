Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday - prediction, team news, lineups

Separated by a single point at the top end of the League One table, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday will do battle at the Accu Stadium on Saturday in a Yorkshire Derby.

The hosts currently sit third after a victory last weekend, while their visitors are a point behind with a game in hand having not played over the international break.

Match preview

Huddersfield Town head into the weekend aiming to make it three straight victories in all competitions and consecutive league wins after their brief break.

Under the new management of Martin Drury, and seeking to mount a sustained promotion bid after back-to-back mid-table finishes, they currently sit third having earned 15 points from their first eight games.

The Terriers have won four and lost just one of those while scoring 14 goals and conceding seven, most recently visiting Burton Albion on the back of that solitary defeat at the hands of Bromley and a free week during the international break.

Drury's side succeeded in returning to winning ways in that trip last weekend, prevailing in a 3-1 victory as Derensili Sanches Fernandes opened the scoring, Bali Mumba restored their lead in the first half and Ashley Fletcher put the game out of sight after the hour mark.

Now on the back of a midweek 5-0 beating of Rochdale in the EFL Trophy, and with plenty of positives to take from their start under Drury, Huddersfield Town will bid to bridge their small gap to the top two on Saturday with the chance to go top of the table.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

Their visitors, meanwhile, return from a longer break from League One action having last played a second-tier game in mid-September.

Seeking a fresh start after hefty points deductions, administration and just two league wins all season in 2025-26, Sheffield Wednesday have started their bid for an immediate return to the Championship in impressive fashion, putting 14 points on the board in their first seven games.

They have impressed at both ends of the pitch, scoring 13 goals while only one side have conceded fewer than the six goals they have allowed, with their lone defeat coming in August.

Henrik Pedersen's side bounced back from that with three straight league victories, but they were held to a pair of goalless draws at Hillsborough before their break, sharing the points against Wigan Athletic and Stockport County.

Now returning to League One football having only played in the EFL Trophy since, beating Salford City 2-1 and Sunderland Under-21s 2-0 in the last two weeks, Sheffield Wednesday will aim to make it eight games unbeaten in all competitions and break back into League One's top two while keeping games in hand at this early stage.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

Huddersfield Town are set to remain without defender Jack Whatmough and midfielders Herbie Kane, Marcus McGuane, Ryan Ledson and David Kasumu at the weekend due to ongoing injuries.

Drury will revert to a similar starting XI from the one that won 3-1 away at Burton Albion last week, although Joe Taylor, who has scored five goals in seven league games this term, has a strong claim to return from the outset after being away on international duty.

He will hope to join either Bojan Radulovic or Fletcher, who scored in last week's win, while Archie Collins and Cameron Humphreys will reform their midfield partnership given the absences.

Sheffield Wednesday will likely continue to deal with a long injury list, with Louie Barry, Jordi Liongola, Max Lowe, Cole McGhee, Tyler Onyango and Sil Swinkels all set to remain out of action.

Di'Shon Bernard is nearing a full return from his long-term setback but is not yet fit to start, meaning Ricardo Santos should again join Liam Cooper at the back having started as a pair in both of their 0-0 league draws before the break.

Jaden Heskey will hope to earn a midfield start after scoring in the EFL Trophy last time out, but Billy Mitchell may again be preferred alongside Barry Bannan, while Callum Slattery offers further attacking support through the centre.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Bronkhorst, Balker, Wallace, Bowat; Sanches Fernandes, Collins, Humphreys, Mumba; Fletcher, Taylor

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Valery, Santos, Cooper, James; Bannan, Mitchell; Keillor-Dunn, Slattery, Morrison; Lowe

We say: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Both teams will hope to extend strong starts to the season in Saturday's derby, and both possess plenty of quality to hurt their opposition.

We anticipate a tight game ending level at the Accu Stadium in a result which may be pleasing for both teams.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.