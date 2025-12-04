Preview: Hibernian vs Falkirk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Dec 2025 10:31 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 10:59

Hibernian and Falkirk, separated only by goal difference in the Scottish Premiership table, will clash on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are joint-level on 21 points after 15 matches, but the hosts sit narrowly above the visitors and in fifth place thanks to a superior goal difference.

Match preview

Hibernian endured a challenging opening to the 2025-26 campaign, managing just three wins in their first 15 matches across all competitions, alongside five defeats and seven draws.

That miserable start included only one win, five draws and one defeat in their first seven Scottish Premiership fixtures, as well as their elimination from the Scottish League Cup and Conference League qualifying rounds.

A 4-0 win over Livingston on matchday eight of the Scottish Premiership campaign eventually kickstarted an improved run of results, with Hibs subsequently winning four, drawing one and losing three of their last eight outings.

Two of those defeats have disappointingly come in their latest two matches, with defeats to Motherwell and Celtic, leaving David Gray desperate to see his side bounce back with a win on Saturday.

While Hibernian would expect to be favourites against the newly-promoted Falkirk, the Bairns are enjoying a superb start to the campaign and should not be counted out of this fixture.

John McGlynn guided his side back to the top division for the first time since 2009-10 as they lifted the Championship title last term, and they have adapted brilliantly to life back in the top flight.

After failing to win either of their first two games, including suffering a dismal 3-1 loss to fellow promoted Livingston, Falkirk have subsequently managed five wins, five draws and suffered only three defeats in their next 13 games.

A particularly fruitful run has seen the Bairns accumulate nine points from their last five Scottish Premiership fixtures, thanks to an unbeaten run of two wins and three draws, helping lift them to sixth in the standings.

McGlynn will be eager for his side to maintain their current momentum and potentially strengthen their top-six position when they take on Hibernian, who Falkirk have drawn and defeated in their last two meetings.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

L L W W D L

Hibernian form (all competitions):

L L W W D L

Falkirk Scottish Premiership form:

D D W D W L

Falkirk form (all competitions):

D D W D W L

Team News

Hibernian will remain without the injured Alasana Manneh and Rudi Molotnikov, while Junior Hoilett, Nicky Cadden and Jordan Obita are all doubts.

Jack Iredale and Josh Campbell could replace the latter two after they were forced off in the recent defeat to Celtic due to injury, while the rest of the side could remain the same.

Meanwhile, Falkirk are without Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson, Gary Oliver, Jamie Sneddon, Lewis Neilson, Ross MacIver and Thomas Lang due to ongoing injury issues.

Following back-to-back 0-0 draws, McGlynn may aim to make some changes to his attack in search of a much-needed goal, meaning the likes of Ethan Ross, Ethan Williams and Calvin Miller coud start.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; C Cadden, Mulligan, Chaiwa, Campbell; McGrath; Bowie, Boyle

Falkirk possible starting lineup:

Bain; Allan, Lissah, Henderson, McCann; Spencer, Tait; Wilson, Miller, Williams; Graham

We say: Hibernian 1-1 Falkirk

Hibernian and Falkirk drew their last encounter, and little separates them on the pitch this term as they boast the same points tally after 15 Scottish Premiership matches played, and with that in mind, we are backing this one to end all square.

