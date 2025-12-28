Preview: Hibernian vs Aberdeen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Dec 2025 11:54

Two teams separated by only one place in the Scottish Premiership meet on Tuesday when Hibernian host Aberdeen.

Hibs are fifth in the table with 28 points from their 19 league fixtures, while the Dons are sixth in the standings with 25 points from 18 games.

Match preview

Hibernian have experienced an extremely inconsistent 2025-26 season thus far, with defeats consistently ending any unbeaten runs they manage to put together.

David Gray's side faced a particularly challenging start to the term, being knocked out of the Europa and Conference League qualifiers, while also winning one, drawing five and losing one of their first seven league games.

Hibernian did manage to steady the ship in their following six Scottish Premiership fixtures, with four wins, one draw and only one defeat dragging them up the table.

However, with just two wins, one draw and three losses from their last six league outings, Hibs have slipped to fifth in the standings and only four points above the bottom half of the table.

Hibs did, however, pick up a much-needed and confidence boosting victory over league-leading rivals Hearts at the weekend, and they will be aiming to build on that result when they take on Aberdeen on Tuesday.

© Imago

The Dons have similarly faced a difficult 2025-26 campaign to date, especially in the opening months of the campaign as they picked up just one win from their first 11 games.

Jimmy Thelin's side eventually recorded their first Scottish Premiership win of the term on matchday seven, emphatically beating Dundee 4-0, and that sparked a significantly improved run of six wins, four draws and two losses in their next 12 games.

Their fortunes have appeared to take another turn for the worse in recent matches though, as the Dons have now lost three, drawn one and won only one of their last three fixtures across all competitions.

With seventh-placed Falkirk just one point behind sixth-placed Aberdeen, Thelin will be eager for his side to strengthen their top-half position by claiming all three points.

A victory for the Dons would also take them onto level points with Tuesday's opposition, while Aberdeen also boast a game in hand on several of the teams around them.

However, Aberdeen have struggled against Hibernian in their most recent encounters, picking up just one win from their last five meetings, including three defeats in that time.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

W D L W L L

Hibernian form (all competitions):

W D L W L L

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

D L W W D W

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

D L L W L W

Team News

© Imago

Hibernian are dealing with the absence of Nicky Cadden and Rudi Molotnikov due to injury, while Rocky Bushiri, Miguel Chaiwa and Jordan Obita are on international duty.

Off the back of their fantastic 3-2 win over rivals Hearts at the weekend, Gray could decide to name an unchanged starting team against Aberdeen, featuring goalscorers Jamie McGrath, Josh Mulligan and Kieron Bowie.

Meanwhile, Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers are both out with injury issues, while the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Jesper Karlsson scored his fifth Scottish Premiership goal of the campaign in the 1-1 draw with Dundee United last time out, and the forward should continue alongside Adil Aouchiche, Topi Keskinen and Kevin Nisbet in attack.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; Megwa, O'Hora, Hanley, Iredale, McGrath; Mulligan, Barlaser, Campbell; Bowie, Boyle

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Milne, Knoester, Shinnie; Polvara, Armstrong; Keskinen, Aouchiche, Karlsson; Nisbet

We say: Hibernian 2-1 Aberdeen

While both teams are enduring a difficult run of results, Hibs recorded a confidence-boosting derby victory last time out, and they have also dominated recent meetings against the Dons, leading us to expect a home victory.

