Preview: Hertha Berlin vs Kaiserslautern - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Nov 2025 23:50 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:26

Battling for a place in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal, in-form Hertha Berlin will welcome Kaiserslautern to the Olympiastadion Berlin for an all-2.Bundesliga clash on Tuesday.

Die Alte Dame are looking for a seventh consecutive win in midweek, while Die roten Teufel are hoping to bounce back after a defeat last time out.

Match preview

Stefan Leitl's Hertha are the form team in Germany's second division at the moment, and fans will be dreaming of a strong cup run this term.

On Saturday, Die Alte Dame followed up their 1-0 victory over Braunschweig on November 21 by beating Holstein Kiel by the same scoreline on the road, courtesy of an effort from Werder Bremen-loanee Dawid Kownacki 15 minutes from time.

That latest triumph has Leitl's side sixth in the league, where they are now just three points shy of second-placed SC Paderborn in the race for automatic promotion.

Additionally, Hertha are also on a six-game winning run across all competitions, though even more impressive is the fact that they have not conceded a single goal in that stretch going back to a 1-0 triumph against Fortuna Dusseldorf on October 25.

Turning their attention to the DFB-Pokal, fans will recall that Die Alte Dame scraped past second-tier rivals Preussen Munster on penalties back in August before downing fellow promotion-hopefuls Elversberg 3-0 most recently in late October.

Hoping to continue their excellent run and make it to the quarter-finals on Tuesday, Leitl's men will also draw confidence from the strength of their home record that has seen them win every game at the Olympiastadion since the end of September.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Meanwhile, Torsten Lieberknecht's Kaiserslautern lost just one of their eight competitive clashes between September and early November, but it would be fair to say that the past few weeks have represented something of a stumble.

Last time out, Die roten Teufel were beaten 2-0 on their travels by Braunschweig, conceding in both halves to mark their second defeat in the three matches prior to this week's contest.

Their other loss was notably against Tuesday's opponents, Hertha, who walked away from the Fritz-Walter-Stadion 1-0 victors in early November, and now sit above Lieberknecht's side in the 2.Bundesliga.

To make matters worse, Kaiserslautern have won only one of their last four games, with their most recent triumph outside their current downturn coming in this competition, when they progressed with a 1-0 win over Greuther Furth on October 29.

However, the visitors could take heart from their commendable form on the road that includes just one defeat from their four most recent away matches (two wins and one draw), though they have failed to win either of their last two ahead of this week's trip to Berlin.

Hertha Berlin DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

Hertha Berlin form (all competitions):

Kaiserslautern DFB-Pokal form:

W

W

Kaiserslautern form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Matthias Koch

Hertha will be without centre-back John Brooks once again as he works his way back from a long-term ankle injury, while midfielder Leon Jensen is set to be sidelined with a thigh issue.

The pair are both expected back in action in December, though Linus Gechter and Marton Dardai should be on hand to start at the heart of defence, while Paul Seguin and Kennet Eichhorn are available to line up in a double pivot behind Mickael Cuisance if Diego Demme is not ready.

As for Kaiserslautern, they have a much more extensive absentee list to deal with in midweek, with centre-back Kim Ji-soo out with a hamstring injury, and attacking midfielder Kenny Prince Redondo is sidelined with a foot problem, for example.

Elsewhere, striker Mahir Emreli is not expected to return until the new year after being forced off though injury moments into a substitute appearance in his side's recent league game against Hertha, while right wing-back Paul Joly is missing due to a hamstring injury.

With that in mind, Lieberknecht could opt for a back three of Luca Sirch, Maxwell Gyamfi and Leon Reid Robinson, with the trio flanked by Dickson Abiama and Florian Kleinhansl.

Hertha Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ernst; Eitschberger, Gechter, Dardai, Karbownik; Seguin, Eichhorn; Krattenmacher, Cuisance, Reese; Gronning

Kaiserslautern possible starting lineup:

Simoni; Sirch, Gyamfi, Robinson; Abiama, Kunze, Sahin, Kleinhansl; Skyatta; Alidou, Ritter

We say: Hertha Berlin 2-0 Kaiserslautern

Hertha have been in impeccable form lately, and after winning six on the bounce without conceding, they will feel confident of progressing regardless of slight rotation to the XI.

On the other hand, Kaiserslautern were recently beaten by Die Alte Dame in the league, and after squeezing through in the previous round, they may be eliminated at this stage.

