Preview: Hearts vs Livingston - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 14:58

Hearts' quest to snatch the Scottish Premiership crown away from Celtic continues on Saturday, when they welcome Livingston to Tynecastle Park.

The first-placed hosts arrive into 2026 with 41 points - three more than Celtic - having suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Hibernian on December 27, whereas the visitors are stranded last in 12th place with just nine points.

Match preview

Hearts were trailing 3-0 by the time they scored their first goal against Hibs 15 minutes from time, and they have kept just two clean sheets in their past eight games.

The defeat ended a winning streak of three triumphs in the league, and they netted two goals in each of those wins.

Boss Derek McInnes will know that his side must take maximum points from their next three fixtures given they play three of the bottom four, and nine points would be a welcome boost before their home clash against Celtic in late January.

The Jam Tarts have been exceptional at home, winning eight and drawing three of their 11 matches at Tynecastle Park in 2025-26, and they are in fact unbeaten at the ground in 13 games.

Hearts have only conceded more than one goal in one of their contests at home this term, though they have been held to two stalemates in their last three.

© Iconsport / PA IMages/Icon Sport

Livingston were beaten 3-1 by Dundee United on Tuesday, a game in which they failed to produce a big chance and generated just 0.45 xG.

The club are almost certain to end in the bottom half considering they trail sixth-placed Dundee United by 16 points, and they are already nine points from 10th-placed St Mirren.

Head coach David Martindale will hope that his side can avenge their 2-1 loss against Hearts in August, though a win would be their first in seven meetings with their hosts, and it would be the first time in five that they avoided defeat.

Livingston are winless in their 18 most recent outings, a period in which they lost 13 times, and they also conceded at least two goals on 13 occasions.

The Lions have suffered seven defeats in their past 11 fixtures, and the team failed to achieve success in that time.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

D

D

W

W

W

L

Livingston Scottish Premiership form:

L

L

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Hearts top scorer Lawrence Shankland will hope to score for a third consecutive game, though the centre-forward will need wide attackers Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga to supply him with opportunities.

Midfielders Oisin McEntee and Cammy Devlin have started 18 and 19 league games respectively, and they are set to be included in the lineup once again.

In defence, centre-backs Craig Halkett and Stuart Findlay are likely to feature ahead of goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

Livingston's Danny Wilson has started all 19 league matches in central defence, while Ryan McGowan has started his side's last two games.

Striker Jeremy Bokila is the club's top scorer in the Scottish Premiership (five), and he may be flanked by Lewis Smith and Stevie May on Saturday.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; Steinwender, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley; McEntee, Devlin; Kyziridis, Magnusson, Braga; Shankland

Livingston possible starting lineup:

Prior; Finlayson, McGowan, Wilson, Montano; Pittman, Tait, Sylla; Smith, Bokila, May

We say: Hearts 3-0 Livingston

Hearts may have suffered a loss last time out, but their form at home has been remarkable, and they should be confident.

There is little reason to believe that Livingston can overcome their poor form or defensive frailty on the weekend, so expect a comfortable home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.