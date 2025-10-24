Preview:Hearts vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Celtic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Hearts host Celtic at Tynecastle Park on Sunday in a blockbuster Scottish Premiership showdown, as the league leaders take on second place.

The Jambos boast a five point lead at the top of the standings with 22 points, while the Bhoys have 17 points from their first eight league fixtures.

Match preview

Hearts had a challenging 2024-25 campaign, recording a disappointing seventh-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership, marking their first finish outside of the top four since returning to the top flight in 2021-22.

Derek McInnes was appointed during the summer to lead Hearts into the new campaign following that lacklustre result, and the former Kilmarnock boss has enjoyed a sensational start to life at his new club.

The Jambos are undefeated in normal time under their new boss, recording 11 wins and two draws across all competitions, although they were eliminated from the Scottish League Cup by St Mirren on penalties in the second round.

Those results mean Hearts are the only side remaining in the Scottish Premiership yet to suffer defeat, with the Jambos winning seven and drawing one of their eight league fixtures.

With 22 points from their eight fixtures, Hearts sit at the top of the standings and boast a five-point lead, which they have a major opportunity to extend to eight points if they can defeat Celtic on Sunday.

The Jambos will fancy their chances of claiming all three points at Tynecastle Park, as they are in sensational form heading into the clash while the Bhoys are experiencing a difficult period.

Celtic remained undefeated in their first 11 games across all competitions, recording six wins and five draws, before eventually losing 2-0 to Braga on matchday two of the Europa League league phase.

While they initially bounced back by narrowly defeating Motherwell 3-2, thanks to Daizen Maeda's 92nd-minute winner, the Bhoys suffered a humiliating 2-0 loss to Dundee in their next match.

Brendan Rodgers' side rebounded once again in their Europa League clash with Sturm Graz during midweek, coming from behind to win 2-1, claiming their first three points in the league phase.

Rodgers will be hoping his side can build on that result by securing a much-needed win in the Scottish Premiership, as a victory would take them to within two points of the league leaders, while defeat would leave them a significant eight points adrift of top spot.

Celtic will look to draw confidence from their formidable record when playing at Tynecastle Park, as the Bhoys have won five and lost only one of their last six visits.

Hearts Scottish Premiership form:

W W W W W D

Hearts form (all competitions):

W W W W W D

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

L W D W D W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W L W L D D

Team News

Hearts are anticipated to be without Calem Nieuwenhof, Christian Borchgrevink, Ageu, Finlay Pollock, Frankie Kent and Ryan Fulton due to ongoing injury issues.

Claudio Braga is joint-top scorer in the Scottish Premiership with five goals in eight games, and the summer signing is expected to start alongside captain Lawrence Shankland on Sunday.

Further back, a similar side that featured in the 3-0 win against Kilmarnock last weekend should also start, including goalscorer Craig Halkett.

As for Celtic, Alistair Johnston and Kelechi Iheanacho are doubts after both coming off in the first half of their Europa League win midweek, while Jota is not expected to play.

Daizen Maeda missed out on the midweek match due to an injury concern, meaning Johnny Kenny could start in attack, while Colby Donovan could replace Johnston at right-back.

Hearts possible starting lineup:

Schwolow; McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Kingsley; Milne, Devlin, Baningime, Kyziridis; Braga, Shankland

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Nygren, McGregor, Hatate; Engels, Kenny, Tounekti

We say: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

Hearts are in sensational form heading into this clash, and with Celtic struggling for consistency, we believe the hosts will secure a crucial three points here.

