Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs Sparta Rotterdam - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams in need of a victory go head-to-head at De Adelaarshorst on Saturday as Go Ahead Eagles host Sparta Rotterdam.

The home side are winless in their last four matches ahead of this weekend’s clash, while the visitors make the journey searching for their first win in six games.

Match preview

A seven-point haul from their opening three matches marked an excellent start for Go Ahead Eagles, but they have since suffered a significant dip in form following a 5-2 thrashing by AZ Alkmaar at the end of August, which was their first defeat of the season.

After a 1-1 draw with NEC before the break, Joseph Oosting’s side have now played out three consecutive stalemates and currently sit ninth in the Eredivisie table with 10 points from a possible 21, having previously climbed as high as second.

Despite their recent wobble, the Pride of the IJssel Kowet are one point better off than at this stage last season, although that offers little comfort as they prepare to host Sparta following a 20-day break for the international window.

Boasting the fifth-best attacking record in the division with 16 goals, Go Ahead Eagles have been scintillating going forward, but their defensive work has left much to be desired, with no clean sheets and an average of two goals conceded per game.

Nonetheless, Saturday’s hosts have every reason to be confident of a positive outcome as they have been a real force to reckon with in front of their fans lately; only PSV have managed to come away from De Adelaarshorst with maximum points among the last seven visiting teams since March 15, four of whom were beaten.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures

Off the back of a run of five consecutive league wins between December 2025 and January 2026, Sparta Rotterdam briefly harboured hopes of European qualification at the turn of the year.

However, their subsequent form suggests they are more likely to be embroiled in a relegation battle this term unless fortunes improve dramatically.

Sparta managed just one win from their final 13 league outings of 2025-26, a run that prompted the end of Maurice Steijn’s second spell in charge. The appointment of former NEC Nijmegen boss Rogier Meijer has yet to yield the desired turnaround.

Following a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Heerenveen - their second consecutive defeat - De Kasteelheren remain on five points from seven matches this season. No team has collected fewer points over the last five gameweeks (two), with their only win coming against Telstar (3-1) on matchday two.

Sitting just a point above the relegation zone, Sparta could find themselves in the bottom three by the end of the weekend if they lose to Go Ahead Eagles and other results go against them.

Saturday's visitors won 3-0 on their last trip to Deventer and will be desperate for a similar result to kickstart their campaign and extend their unbeaten run in this fixture to four matches, having lost the previous four meetings.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Imago

Pim Saathof remains sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in May and is not expected to return any time soon.

Twenty-year-old Eus Waayers is also expected to miss out after being left out of the Go Ahead squad that faced NEC.

Mathis Suray was forced off with an injury in that match, leaving his involvement this weekend in doubt.

Shunsuke Mito is Sparta’s only injury concern, having missed the last two matches, and the Japanese international who netted in his last outing against Go Ahead will be eager to return.

Milan Zonneveld saw his four-game scoring streak end against Heerenveen but remains one to watch for the visitors.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Haug; Sampsted, Dirksen, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Linthorst; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Suray; Sigurdarson

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Brouwer; Kuipers, Martins Indi, Young, Martes; Hatenboer, Baas; Van Bergen, Mito, Babadi; Zonneveld

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Go Ahead Eagles appear to have the edge over Sparta at both ends of the pitch and, with the added advantage of home turf, we are backing them to emerge triumphant.

That said, we expect the hosts’ wait for a first clean sheet of the season to continue.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.