Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs Heracles - prediction, team news, lineups

Go Ahead Eagles, the reigning KNVB Beker holders, welcome fellow Eredivisie side Heracles to De Adelaarshorst on Wednesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

With the hosts attempting to defend their crown and the visitors seeking to arrest their poor form amid a dismal league campaign, this all-Eredivisie tie carries added importance for both clubs.

Match preview

Go Ahead Eagles edged into the round of 16 last time out, overcoming Eerste Divisie side Roda after a 3-1 victory on penalties following a tightly contested encounter, which ended 1-1.

Melvin Boel’s side are winless inside normal time in nine consecutive matches across all competitions, drawing five and losing four, and will be keen to end that run in front of their home faithful.

They were held to a 2-2 draw by Fortuna Sittard in their most recent outing, surrendering a late lead after Justin Hubner struck an equaliser in the closing stages.

If they are to keep their title defence alive, the Pride of the IJssel will rely on attacking inspiration from Milan Smit, who has seven goal involvements this term.

Heracles booked their place in the last 16 with an emphatic 4-1 win over fifth-tier Hoogeveen, a result that briefly lifted spirits but failed to mask ongoing abysmal league performances.

The Almelo outfit sit bottom of the Eredivisie standings and have found consistency hard to come by throughout a campaign that has seen them muster four league wins all season.

Ernest Faber’s men head into this clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat away at Sparta Rotterdam and have managed just one win in their last six matches in all competitions.

The visitors will draw encouragement from recent meetings with Go Ahead Eagles, having won the last encounter 4-2 and edging the last five head-to-heads, which have produced a whopping 23 goals.

Go Ahead Eagles KNVB Beker form:

W

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

DLLWDD

Heracles KNVB Beker form:

WW

Heracles form (all competitions):

DDLWLL

Team News

Go Ahead Eagles will again be without Robbin Weijenberg and Pim Saathof, who are both continuing their recoveries from knee injuries, though each is edging closer to a return.

Soren Tengstedt also remains sidelined after suffering a foot injury in July, meaning the 25-year-old is still awaiting his first appearance of the season, while Gerrit Nauber is a long-term absentee with a broken leg, although Jakob Breum is back available after making his return against Fortuna Sittard following a hamstring issue.

For the visitors, Jeff Reine-Adelaide is still out with a knee complaint, and Sem Scheperman remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Heracles will once again look to Jizz Hornkamp for goals, with the striker aiming to build on an impressive tally of 10 league strikes so far this campaign.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Deijl, Van Zwam, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Linthorst; Baeten, Goudmijn, Suray; Smit

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Te Wierik, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Wieckhoff; Hrustic, Bruns; Limbombe, Van Gilst, Ould-Chikh; Hornkamp

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 Heracles

Given Heracles’ poor league form but strong recent record in this fixture, and Go Ahead Eagles’ flailing efforts to turn draws into wins, a tight and open contest looks likely. However, the hosts’ cup pedigree and home advantage may just tip the balance, with Go Ahead Eagles fancied to edge through, possibly after extra time.

