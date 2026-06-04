Germany lineup vs. USA: Predicted XI for World Cup warm-up fixture

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Jun 2026 15:05 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 15:34

Germany have received a positive update on the fitness of striker Deniz Undav ahead of their 2026 World Cup warm-up fixture against the USA in Texas on Saturday.

The Stuttgart star contributed with two goals and an assist in Die Mannschaft’s 4-0 home win over Finland last weekend before coming off with an injury scare. However, he has reassured supporters that “it’s nothing bad” and he just feels “a bit of pain”.

In the hope that Undav makes a swift recovery ahead of the World Cup, head coach Julian Nagelsmann may decide to rest the striker this weekend, and the same can be said for 40-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who is still recovering from a calf strain.

Oliver Baumann could therefore continue between the sticks, while a back four of captain Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown may remain intact, unless Nagelsmann opts to hand a start to Antonio Rudiger or David Raum.

Leon Goretzka is a contender to replace Felix Nmecha and start alongside Bayern Munich teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic in centre-midfield, while Jamal Musiala scored and played the full 90 minutes against Finland, so his minutes are likely to be managed this weekend.

Florian Wirtz could take his place in the No.10 role, which would allow either Leroy Sane or Jamie Leweling to operate on the left flank, as 18-year-old starlet Lennart Karl bids to retain his spot on the right.

After scoring in the Champions League final for runners-up Arsenal last weekend, Kai Havertz arrived in Chicago for Germany training on Tuesday and may feature in some capacity against USA, though Nick Woltemade or Maximilian Beier may begin as the central striker.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schotterbeck, Brown; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Karl, Wirtz, Leweling; Woltemade