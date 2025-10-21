Preview:Genk vs Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Genk and Real Betis, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Genk will aim to bounce back from defeat when they welcome Real Betis to the Cegeka Arena on Thursday evening for matchday three of the UEFA Europa League.

The Belgian side are looking to return to winning ways after a mixed start in Europe, while the visitors look to build on their growing momentum under Manuel Pellegrini.

Genk began their Europa League campaign in impressive fashion, defeating Rangers 1-0 courtesy of a second-half strike from Oh Hyeon-gyu.

However, their second fixture ended in disappointment as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Ferencvaros, with Barnabas Varga’s goal just before halftime proving decisive.

Thorsten Fink’s men will now hope to respond positively as they look to climb the standings and re-establish consistency in what has been a stop-start campaign so far.

Domestically, Genk sit ninth in the Belgian Pro League with 15 points from 11 matches, having recorded four wins, three draws, and four defeats.

While the Smurfs have only suffered one loss in their last five matches, defensive lapses have been a concern - they have failed to keep a clean sheet in four consecutive games.

On Sunday, they were twice in front but were held to a 2-2 draw, with goals from Patrik Hrosovsky and Oh salvaging a point.

The Belgian outfit will hope home advantage and their attacking duo of Oh and Yira Sor can spark a response in front of their fans as they chase a second win in Europe this season.

Meanwhile, Real Betis are once again showing their European pedigree and will look to build on their unbeaten start to the competition.

Los Verdiblancos opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at La Cartuja, needing an 85th-minute goal from Antony to rescue a point.

Pellegrini’s men followed that up with a confident 2-0 victory over Ludogorets Razgrad, thanks to Giovani Lo Celso’s strike and an own goal from Son.

Having reached the UEFA Conference League final last season - where they finished as runners-up, Betis will be keen to go one better in Europe this season.

The Andalusian side are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, with their only defeat of the season coming in a 2-1 home loss to Athletic Bilbao in August.

Since then, they have been solid both domestically and in Europe, showing impressive resilience and balance.

They enter this fixture on the back of a spirited 2-2 draw at the weekend, coming from two

Genk are without goalkeeper Tobias Lawal, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, while defender Zakaria El Ouahdi is also out due to a shoulder problem.

Fink is expected to keep faith with Oh as his main striker, supported by Sor on the flank.

In midfield, Hrosovsky, Jarne Steuckers, and Bryan Heynen are all likely to retain their spots.

For Real Betis, Isco remains out with a broken leg, while Cedric Bakambu is sidelined due to a muscle injury. Even without those key names, Pellegrini has several attacking options.

Cucho Hernandez, who has scored four goals in 10 appearances this season, should lead the line once more, supported by Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli.

Pablo Fornals is expected to operate in midfield alongside Marc Roca and Sofyan Amrabat.

Van Crombrugge; Nkuba, Sadick, Smets, Kayembe; Bangoura, Heynen; Steuckers, Hrosovsky, Sor; Oh

Lopez; Firpo, Gomez, Natan, Ruibal; Roca, Fornals, Amrabat; Ezzalzouli, Hernandez, Antony

We say: Genk 1-2 Real Betis

While Genk have enough attacking threat to trouble most opponents, their defensive lapses remain a concern.

Betis, by contrast, look more assured and could capitalise on those weaknesses to claim another important win.

