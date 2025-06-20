Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Joao Palhina to Fulham, Matt O'Riley to Brighton & Hove Albion and Luke Thomas to Real Betis.

Fulham are reportedly interested in re-signing Joao Palhinha from German champions Bayern Munich.

Palhinha made 79 competitive appearances during a two-year stay in West London before he completed a move to Bayern last summer.

However, the Portugal international endured a difficult first season with the Bavarians, making just six starts in 17 Bundesliga appearances.

According to the Daily Mail, Fulham are willing to offer Palhinha a route out of the Allianz Arena this summer.

The report claims that Fulham are one of several Premier League clubs that are exploring the possibility of signing Palhinha on an initial loan deal.

Bayern are open to offers for the midfielder, although his salary could prove to be a potential stumbling block.

Palhinha has also not given up on his Bayern career, with the 29-year-old still willing to fight for a place in Vincent Kompany's side.

Napoli table O'Riley bid

Meanwhile, Napoli have reportedly submitted a bid to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Matt O'Riley.

After winning the Serie A title last term, Napoli boss Antonio Conte is looking to add to his squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

The Italian giants have identified Brighton's O'Riley as a target for the summer transfer business.

According to Sky Sports News, Napoli have stepped up their interest in the Denmark international with a formal bid.

They have submitted a £25.6m (€30m) bid and are currently in talks with Brighton over a deal, as they look to win the race for the former Celtic man.

Atalanta have already been linked with the 24-year-old, while Everton are also said to be among those showing an interest.

Betis lining up Thomas offer

Over in Spain, Real Betis are reportedly ready to make an offer for Leicester City defender Luke Thomas.

Los Verdiblancos appear keen to recruit another left-back despite being on the verge of recruiting Leeds United's Junior Firpo on a free transfer.

According to Fichajes, Betis are preparing to make an effort to bring Leicester's Thomas to La Liga this summer.

Los Verdiblancos are willing to submit an offer worth an initial €5m (£4.3m) with a further €5m (£4.3m) depending on whether certain clauses are met.

Manuel Pellegrini's side can offer Thomas the chance to play Europa League football after finishing in sixth position last term.

From Leicester's perspective, they may struggle to keep the full-back following their relegation to the Championship, especially as he only has a year left to run on his contract.