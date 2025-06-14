Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Japhet Tanganga to Crystal Palace, Fer Lopez to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Matt O'Riley to Roma.

Crystal Palace are reportedly involved in the race to sign Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga.

Tanganga has spent the last 18 months at the Dens after he initially arrived on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2024.

After making the move permanent last summer, the 26-year-old went on to start 40 of Millwall's 46 Championship matches in 2024-25, helping the club finish just outside the playoffs in eighth position.

Having impressed with his performances for the Lions, Tanganga has emerged as a transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs.

According to the Daily Express, Palace are among those looking to prise the centre-back away from Alex Neil's side this summer.

The report claims that Tanganga has a £1.2m release clause in his contract, which is available to all 20 Premier League clubs.

The Eagles will only step up their interest in the former Tottenham man if Marc Guehi leaves Selhurst Park in the summer window.

Wolves agree personal terms with Celta star

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made progress in their pursuit of Celta Vigo winger Fer Lopez.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is on the lookout for attacking reinforcements following Matheus Cunha's £62.5m move to Manchester United.

A recent report claimed that Wolves were weighing up a move for Lopez after identifying the Celta attacker as a potential target.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Wolves are now stepping up their efforts to sign the 21-year-old from the Galician side.

The Premier League club have reached an agreement over personal terms for Lopez to sign a long-term deal at Molineux.

Having agreed a deal with the player, Wolves are now in negotiations with Celta as they look to finalise the transfer.

Roma make contact over O'Riley move

Over in Italy, Roma have reportedly initiated contact over a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The Denmark international has experienced a difficult time at the Amex Stadium since he arrived from Scottish giants Celtic last summer.

O'Riley missed the first two-and-a-half months of the season with an ankle injury, before he had to settle for 11 starts in 21 Premier League appearances.

The Seagulls are said to be open to offloading O'Riley this summer despite the fact that he has a long-term contract until the summer of 2029.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Italian side Roma are among those who are willing to offer O'Riley an escape route.

The update claims that new Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini is an admirer of O'Riley and was keen to sign him for his previous club, Atalanta.

Roma have stepped up their interest by opening talks over a transfer, with the player said to be keen to head to the Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi view O'Riley as a replacement for Leandro Paredes, who is expected to leave the club this summer.