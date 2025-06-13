Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Vladimir Coufal to Everton and an update on Japhet Tanganga's future at Millwall.

Everton are reportedly considering making a move for experienced defender Vladimir Coufal.

The Czech Republic international will officially become a free agent at the end of June, with West Ham United deciding against handing a contract extension to the 32-year-old.

A number of clubs have been credited with an interest in Coufal, and according to GIVEMESPORT, Everton are currently in a strong position when it comes to a possible deal.

The report claims that the defender is keen on a reunion with former Hammers head coach David Moyes.

Coufal made 25 appearances for West Ham during the 2024-25 campaign, while he has represented the Hammers on 180 occasions in all competitions, including 147 outings in the Premier League.

Tanganga 'in line for Premier League return'

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports News, Millwall head coach Alex Neil has a huge battle on his hands when it comes to keeping Japhet Tanganga at the club.

The 26-year-old was in excellent form for Millwall during the 2024-25 campaign, making 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice in the process.

The defender is believed to have a £1.2m release clause in his contract, placing Millwall in a vulnerable position due to the list of clubs said to be interested.

As many as four Premier League clubs are said to be keen on the former England Under-21s international.

Tanganga made 27 Premier League appearances during his time at Tottenham Hotspur, while he also has experience of playing in the Champions League and Europa League.

Leeds 'eyeing move for Udinese defender'

Elsewhere, Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

The Whites are currently preparing for a return to the Premier League, and the club are expected to be active during this summer's transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, the newly-promoted team are in talks with Udinese over a deal for Bijol, who has two years left to run on his contract.

The report claims that Leeds are currently discussing a possible transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who is also thought to be on the radar of a number of other high-level clubs.

The Slovenia international has made 95 appearances for Udinese since his arrival from CSKA Moscow, including 37 outings in all competitions during the recent season.