Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly contemplating an approach for a La Liga playmaker who is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified a Celta Vigo playmaker as a potential replacement for Matheus Cunha.

Earlier this week, Manchester United confirmed that they were signing the Brazil international in a £62.5m deal.

With Wolves receiving the fee across three instalments, Vitor Pereira will not necessarily have the funds to acquire a like-for-like replacement with regards to experience.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese will feel that it is imperative that Wolves strengthen in that area of the pitch, whether that be through acquiring a prospect or proven player.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Wolves are contemplating whether to make a move for Fer Lopez.

Who is Fer Lopez?

Not to be confused with Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, the 21-year-old has just been provided with his first season of La Liga football.

Two goals were recorded from 17 outings in Spain's top flight, one of his strikes coming in a 3-0 victory over Villarreal during the closing weeks of the campaign.

In the following fixture, Lopez completed the 90 minutes at the Bernabeu in a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid, his appearance in that match emphasising that he is highly regarded at Celta Vigo.

A contract is currently in place until 2028 and club officials may look to extend that deal over the coming weeks if Wolves up their interest.

That said, Lopez is represented by Gestifude, the company of super-agent Jorge Mendes who are known to have conducted deals involving Wolves in the past.

What is realistic outcome?

Claudio Giraldez - the Celta Vigo head coach - will naturally be against parting ways with a talent that he has shown faith in since his debut in December.

However, much may depend on how much Wolves offer Celta Vigo and whether the player is prepared to move to the Premier League on the back of just 20 appearances in senior football.

Wolves supporters will also argue that they need to focus on experienced players rather than taking a punt on someone like Lopez.

Cunha provided 21 contributions (15 goals, six assists) during Premier League fixtures in the final third in 2024/25. Coincidentally, that is the exact number of contributions that Lopez has made in total for Celta Vigo and Celta Vigo II across 71 appearances.