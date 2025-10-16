Silva's striker dilemma: Predicted Fulham XI vs. Arsenal

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Fulham could line up for Saturday's Premier League London derby against Arsenal.

Fulham head coach Marco Silva could once again be without a recognised striker for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Arsenal at Craven Cottage.

The home side are guaranteed to be without Rodrigo Muniz and his thigh problem, while Raul Jimenez is nursing a hip injury and is not a guarantee for the derby either.

Silva was forced to improvise in the 3-1 loss to Bournemouth before the international break, as Josh King acted as an emergency number nine, and the youngster should reprise that role on Saturday.

Ex-Gunner Emile Smith Rowe is another auxiliary option, but the Hale End graduate should be restricted to a substitute cameo yet again as Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson work in tandem with King - Samuel Chukwueze is a fresh doubt with an injury sustained on international duty.

To make matters worse, Sasa Lukic is expected to be out for between four and six weeks due to a groin problem, so Tom Cairney should be drafted into the engine room to partner Sander Berge.

Former Spurs defender Ryan Sessegnon broke the deadlock in the Bournemouth loss before the Cherries' fightback, and if Silva sticks with a 3-4-2-1 wing-back system, the goalscorer should keep Antonee Robinson at bay once again.

Out of possession, Sessegnon should be part of an unchanged back five protecting ex-Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who hopes to keep Fulham's first clean sheet against Arsenal since 2008.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Diop, Bassey, Andersen; Castagne, Berge, Cairney, Sessegnon; Wilson, Iwobi; King

