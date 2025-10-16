Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Arsenal could line up for Saturday's Premier League London derby against Fulham.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is facing another critical midfield selection dilemma for Saturday's Premier League London derby with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Gunners manager must once again find solutions to Martin Odegaard's absence, as the Norway international is reportedly facing around four weeks on the sidelines with the knee injury he picked up in the 2-0 win over West Ham United before the international break.

Arteta previously trialled Mikel Merino in that position when Odegaard damaged his shoulder earlier in the season, but Eberechi Eze has now shown flashes of what he is capable of in a central area, so the Englishman will surely be given the nod here.

Eze and Odegaard started alongside each other against West Ham, as Martin Zubimendi was surprisingly named on the bench, but the Spain international is expected to join the former and Declan Rice in the engine room here.

Eze starting centrally would allow Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli to battle for left-wing duties, and given the latter has played in Japan and South Korea this month while Trossard has featured in Belgium and Wales, the former may be in better shape to start.

Arteta may also factor air miles into account when selecting his backline, although given Gabriel Magalhaes's importance to this Arsenal side and their trusty set-pieces, he should be given the green light to start.

Piero Hincapie is on course to make the matchday squad, having trained on Thursday following a groin injury, but the Ecuador international should take his place on the bench as Arteta sticks with an unchanged backline.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

