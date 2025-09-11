Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Leeds United could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

Leeds United will be without goalkeeper Lucas Perri for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The summer signing from Lyon has been ruled out of the next two matches after sustaining a thigh injury in the goalless stalemate with Newcastle prior to the international break. Karl Darlow is expected to take his place between the sticks.

Head coach Daniel Farke has confirmed that both Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka have returned to training this week after spells on the sidelines with knee injuries and a late call will be made on their availability for Saturday.

There are also question marks around forwards Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe who are nursing knocks. Dominic Calvert-Lewin could therefore be handed his first league start for the Whites up front, with Daniel James and Willy Gnonto providing support in attack from the flanks.

Only Man United’s Bruno Fernandes (12) has created more chances in the Premier League this season than new Leeds midfielder Anton Stach (10), who is expected to link up with Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff in the middle of the pitch.

Sam Byram, who suffered a knock to the head in training, is available for selection, but Jayden Bogle is set to continue at right-back, joining Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson in the back four.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Stach, Gruev, Longstaff; James, Calvert-Lewin, Gnonto

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info